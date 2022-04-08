Jessica Simpson flaunts her bikini body in a paisley two-piece while celebrating 100-lb weight loss

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to show off her fit and toned physique, donning a sweet paisley two-piece while celebrating her weight loss. ©ImageCollect.com/LJFotos/Admedia

Jessica Simpson proved she can still rock anything!

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer and Employee of the Month actress, 41, took to her Instagram page to show off her hard work behind the scenes, flaunting her incredibly toned and fit physique in a sexy two-piece.

The former 90’s superstar, and mom of three, threw on a sexy, fresh, and fun bikini with pink, yellow, and coral paisley print splashed across it to display her summer-ready body for fans to see.

Jessica proclaimed she is ‘spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI’ while displaying her incredible body

Holding the camera high above her head for a partially-sideways angle that gave a full view of Jessica’s whole body from her head to her toes, the wife of ex-NFL player Eric Johnson exuded confidence while looking as fresh and fierce as she ever has in recent months.

Although partially hidden, a pastel-pink cowgirl-esque hat could be seen resting on her blonde locks, which hung loosely around her shoulders.

Some chunky white-rimmed shades framed her eyes while some subtle pink gloss delicately colored her pout for a barely-there makeup look.

The colorful bikini top and matching bottom hugged Jessica’s frame, covering up her private areas while also adding some dazzle to her tanned skin.

Fans were there for Jessica’s hot look, with some questioning how she achieved her body

Jessica captioned the sizzling shot with “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” while adding that she had a “good proud cry” regarding how far she has come.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Having overcome an alcohol addiction that had her spiraling out of control just a few short years ago along with tackling her weight gain from her three pregnancies, the star got fans rooting for her again with her latest post.

“She wore an itsy, bitsy pink paisley print bikini 😘 👙 🔥” someone playfully commented on her page.

“And no matter what, you’ve always had the best legs in the game babe!” another fan shouted out to Jess.

While many of her followers seemed supportive, others took a snarkier tact to the post, questioning how Jessica achieved her super flat abs.

“I would love to wear a bikini after four kids but could not afford a tummy tuck …” shared one person as they threw some shade at the star.

Others appeared to feel the same way, pointing out that Jessica herself had discussed getting a tummy tuck in her memoir.

“But in your book you said you got a tummy tuck so that helps tremendously! 🙄” wrote a disgruntled fan, while someone else nearly yelled at Jessica as they penned “Oh for crying out loud…. This is all plastic surgery. Wake up ladies!”

Aside from posting the new sizzling snaps, Jessica recently took to Instagram to celebrate her youngest child’s 3rd birthday, throwing an epic Barbie-themed bash for her daughter Birdie.

Jessica also recently triumphed in court, regaining full ownership of her name and clothing brand after years of only having a small percentage of control.



