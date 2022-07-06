Jessica Simpson flaunts 100-pound weight loss in white two-piece

Jessica Simpson poses smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is looking better than ever as a new photo shows her looking trim and summer-ready.

The 41-year-old actress and fashion designer popped up on the Jessica Simpson Style Instagram today, where a photo showed her smoldering in a glam look as she rocked a casual outfit.

Jessica Simpson stuns at 41 after dropping 100 pounds

Shouting out Jessica’s upcoming appearance on Office Hours with Suneel Gupta in an event hosted by American Express Business, JSS posted showing Jessica looking confident – she posed seated on a wooden ledge and modeling a matching sweats set.

Going for an off-white look, Jessica wore a chic sweater paired with matching loose pants, also peeping hints of strappy sandals.

Pairing her French manicure to her outfit, the Dukes of Hazzard star added rings and a discreet necklace to jazz up her muted accent outfit, also wearing her long blonde locks down and crimped. A full face of makeup, including heavy bronzer, accentuated her facial features.

“OFFICE HOURS: JULY 8TH, 1PM ET,” text in the image read, also introducing the Open Book author as the “owner of Jessica Simpson Lifestyle Collection.”

Jessica was quick to share the photo on her own Instagram, followed by 6 million.

Taking to her caption, she told fans: “Looking forward to teaming up with @americanexpressbusiness to chat all things @jessicasimpsonstyle, fashion, and brand building! Friday, July 8th at 1PM ET! #AmexPartner Repost from @americanexpressbusiness.”



“On the heels of buying back her namesake fashion brand @JessicaSimpsonStyle, owner, singer, actress, and best-selling author @JessicaSimpson is taking the reins of the business as it grows and evolves. Tune in this Friday, July 8th, to her live talk with @SuneelGupta to hear how the powerhouse pop star is forging a future in fashion, lifestyle, and beyond. #AmexBusiness,” she added.

Simpson was definitely showing that the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019 have stayed off. Jessica lost weight in just six months after welcoming third baby, Birdie Mae.

Jessica Simpson’s weight loss diet revealed by trainer

In 2019, trainer Harley Pasternak opened up to Hollywood Life.

Revealing what Jessica ate, he dished: “She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined.”