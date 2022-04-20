Jessica Simpson flaunts 100-pound weight loss in leggy playsuit

Jessica Simpson smiling outdoors. Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is all legs and looking stunning in a new photo promoting her Jessica Simpson Style brand. The 41-year-old fashion mogul this week delighted her followers as she proved she’s both on-point for summer 2022 and looking healthy, as she maintains her 100-pound weight loss from 2019.

Jessica posed for a photo posted to her clothing line’s Instagram, wowing in a leggy olive green playsuit, one showing off the blonde’s famous legs and urging fans to stock their carts.

Jessica Simpson wows in leggy snap

Jessica was snapped on a stone outdoor ledge amid pouring sunlight and greenery. The Dukes of Hazzard star wowed in her button-up and casual romper, one showing off her famous and shapely pins and even worn a little unbuttoned.

Jessica sent the camera a direct gaze as she wore her signature blonde locks down, also donning a chic brown hat, plus metal-studded and strappy sandals. She posed with her hands in the romper’s pockets, drawing attention to the gold bangles on her wrists.

“Ease into spring! Warm weather styling made simple with our favorite one-pieces on site now. Tap to shop @jessicasimpson’s look,” a caption read.

Jessica’s brand turned $1 billion back in 2015. The star and mom Tina recently bought it back amid a bankruptcy drama.

Jessica may come with a blonde bombshell image, but the mom of three has a steady head on her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Speaking of her popular brand back in 2017, she told CBS News, “People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe ’cause it’s not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea. But you’re gonna like my shoes, damn it!”

The singer and actress added, “My name’s on it; I would never let my name be on anything that I wouldn’t approve of somebody wearing.”

Jessica Simpson keeps it in the family

Jessica’s brand retails daywear, eveningwear, shoes, cosmetics, plus its limited-edition Fiend fragrance. Simpson even has her daughter Maxwell designing bed linens for the homeware department.

Speaking of her mom Tina’s involvement in running the business, Jessica added, “We’ll look at a piece and we’ll feel the same way about it. Then there’ll be times sometimes when she feels one way, obviously, and I feel another. But I always defer to her because she’s the boss.”

Jessica joins fellow singer Carrie Underwood in retailing clothing. The 39-year-old is hugely popular via her CALIA brand.