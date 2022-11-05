Jessica Simpson wowed in pieces from her clothing line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson went back in time as she rocked a gorgeous 70’s inspired look to promote sales of her clothing line.

The singer and actress showed off her newly slimmed-down frame in a tight denim jumpsuit after announcing earlier this year that she had dropped 100 lbs.

Jessica has been enjoying sharing snaps that show off her toned legs following her weight loss, however, she swapped shorts for the jumpsuit in her latest post.

She lay on a bed in a dimly lit room, with one knee bent and an arm resting against it in the atmospheric snap.

A grand table lamp was positioned to the left of the shot and the light illuminated Jessica’s face, which was gorgeous in dark eyeliner and a glossy lip.

She left a few buttons undone on the dark denim jumpsuit, which had short sleeves and flared bottoms that added to the 70’s vibe.

The blonde bombshell teamed a pair of platform heels from her own line with the jumpsuit, which injected the look with glamour.

The sky-high zebra-print heels were emblazoned with crystals that sparkled in the light and popped against the dark denim fabric of her outfit.

Jessica looked incredible in her Cammi Jumpsuit which she wore in the shade Moonlit. The jumpsuit also comes in Jet Set, which is a blue denim option and it is priced at $119.50.

Her towering heels were the Dameka High Heel which she wore in White & Black Zebra, and they are priced at $129.00.

Both items can be purchased from the Jessica Simpson website.

Jessica Simpson shows off legs in green boots for Jessica Simpson Style

Who better to model the Jessica Simpson collection than Jessica herself? And that’s exactly what she’s been doing as she regularly posts snaps of herself modeling the pieces.

The 42-year-old singer who shot to fame with her song, I Wanna Love You Forever, continued to show off her impressive weight loss as she posed in tiny pair of Daisy Dukes.

She rocked a tan cropped jacket and a white tank top on her upper half as she posed with a cool pooch who was wearing a pair of black shades.

Sitting on a wooden step against a velvet curtain backdrop, the star showed off her toned legs in the photo, which slid into a pair of patent leather boots.

She wore her Madlaina Boot in army green, priced at $99.00 on her website.

The patent shoe had a platform heel and looked extra shiny under the bright light.

She playfully captioned the image “Feel’n my Goblin Gams today,” referencing the boot’s green shade.

Jessica Simpson rocks a dazzling pair of rollerskates

Jessica has found a niche gap in the fashion market, as she launched her own range of rollerskates.

Posting to her 6.1 million followers on Instagram, she rocked a pair of her signature Daisy Dukes to celebrate the launch of the wheeled shoes.

The ex-wife of singer Nick Lachey leaned against the trunk of a white Cadillac, looking elated as she threw an arm into the air.

She wore a paisley pattern top with loose sleeves and the denim shorts that showed off her legs.

Jessica donned the rollerskates which were green with an animal print and embellished with crystals, ensuring you roll in style.

She showed her humor in the caption, writing, “Don’t be a Hater, be a Roller Skater 🛼.”

The stunner even shared a pun, writing, “Introducing the @jessicasimpsonstyle roller skates! Who needs to walk when you can roll…I promise I’m wheely good at this 😜.”

Her Rollstar Roller Skates are sold in five alternative color options and are priced at $179.00.