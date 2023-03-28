Jessica Simpson expressed her love for denim in her latest social media post as she promoted a new ensemble for her fashion brand.

Bringing back memories of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s matching denim look at the 2001 AMAs, Jessica brought a modern vibe to her double denim look.

Looking much younger than her 42 years of age, Jessica let her signature blonde locks hang loose around her shoulders to cascade down the bust pockets of her jean jacket.

Glancing away from the lens for her first snap, Jessica showed off her flawless features and seemingly-ageless profile.

Large, silver hoops hung from her ears, and a gorgeous turquoise necklace adorned her throat.

Chunky turquoise rings added extra flair to her fingers, which were manicured perfectly with square-shaped tips painted in what looked to be a white polish.

“There’s no expiration date on denim. I’ve always been known for my Double D’s…ahhhh get your mind out of the gutter… I’m talkin’ ’bout Denim on Denim 😜” she jokingly captioned her post, adding that she had completed a new campaign photo shoot for fresh styles coming to her Jessica Simpson Collection brand soon.

Jessica rocked her blue jean jacket, which sported the typical row of rivet buttons along the entirety of the front and ended just above her waistline for a flirty feel.

In her second share online, Jessica let followers experience the full beauty of her ensemble as the lens zoomed out to capture a view of both her top and bottom attire.

Resting one hand on top of her head while the other clutched at the hemline of her open jacket, the singer tilted her hip to one side to give a side look at her flattering jeans.

Making sure her drastic weight loss was evident in her posing, Jessica showed a slender figure while wearing her skinny pants, which flared out slightly at the ankles and opened into slits to show her three-to-four-inch high pumps.

A sterling silver belt with turquoise stones completed the look and gave Jessica an overall-Western vibe.

She tagged the pic saying the ensemble was part of her “spring must-haves” and linking to her favorites so fans could investigate her label themselves.

While the star, who is a mother to three children with her husband Eric Johnson, is clearly on the top of her game lately, it hasn’t always been easy for Jessica as she previously struggled not only with her weight but also with regaining ownership of her Jessica Simpson Collection brand.

In an interview with Extra TV, Jessica opened up about the bumpy roads she experienced on the way to regaining control of her body and the fashion label she had worked hard to create.

After losing a major stake in her company in 2015, Jessica and her mom Tina spent two years going in and out of court to regain full ownership of the brand they had both started together.

Extra asked Jessica how she felt when the judge decided to give her and her mom ownership again, and the star said it was a great victory.

“It feels powerful, but in a really humble way because we worked so hard to get to this ownership and, like, after 18 years of having a collection, to actually own it and to have put all of my, liquidate my investments, put all my faith in getting this just for myself and for my children one day, it was a moment that, I still sometimes don’t believe it is real,” she gushed about the outcome.

Jessica added that she felt amazing when she realized she didn’t have “someone to answer to” anymore and was the one making all the decisions and guiding her team.

“We’re having our biggest quarter that we’ve had right now in, like, eight years, so my mom and I knew we could do it, and we’re doing it, and I just, you know, I feel very blessed.”

In terms of conquering her last weight gain, which occurred during her pregnancy with her third child, Jessica said it was a tough journey getting to where she is today.

“I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight, and I’ve been proud of it,” she shared. “I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.”

Jessica explained that she employed the use of a nutritionist to get her weight under control, and since shedding the 100 pounds, she has never felt better, telling the publication that she feels “younger” than she did before having children.