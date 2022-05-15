Jessica Simpson celebrates tight jeans in plunging top

Jessica Simpson poses smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is looking better than ever as she goes denim queen in a head-to-toe look from her Jessica Simpson Style brand. The 41-year-old mogul is fresh from a new photo promoting the popular range, and it was cute face, slim waist from the star still making headlines for dropping 100 pounds back in 2019.

Posting to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, Jessica stunned in a plunging top and tight jeans, and fans are sending the thumbs-up.

Jessica Simpson sizzles in plunging top and tight jeans look

The photo showed the Dukes of Hazzard star flaunting her teeny-tiny waist as she posed from a sheltered outdoor terrace.

Jessica flaunted her trim frame in a skintight and low-cut caramel camisole top, going boho as she also wore tight skinny jeans, plus a chocolate-brown and fitted cropped jacket with patterned detailing on it.

Simpson added height to her frame via high-heeled and studded sandals, posing with one hand on her hip as she held a large brown bag and grinned from behind shades.

“Denim Approval Meeting Attire,” the caption read.

Of course, Jessica Simpson Style was tagged. The singer recently forked out $65 million of her own money to buy her brand back after its licensing company Sequential Brands Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy.

“Buying back my brand was a lot of faith in myself. It’s been rocky, and it’s been amazing,” the blonde stated earlier this year. “It’s also been a challenging moment for me, when it comes to finances, because I drained everything to buy it back — but I’m my best investment to myself.”

Jessica Simpson wasn’t in the fashion biz for the money

The mom of three continued: “I never sought out to do fashion for money. I did it because I love it, and I wanted to celebrate women and style. It’s just fun for me. I think if I looked at it [just as a] business, it wouldn’t be as successful. I’m not just a brand because I’m famous. I think that I’m a brand because I know how to communicate with fashion, and I know the stories that people want to tell when they’re putting on clothes. I know how people want to feel.”

JSS was already turning $1 billion in 2015 revenue. The brand now retails clothing, footwear, makeup, homeware, gym gear, plus its limited edition Fiend fragrance. Jessica is followed by 5.9 million on Instagram.