Jessica Simpson celebrates Easter in plunging swimsuit

Jessica Simpson smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is stunning in a plunging, multicolor swimsuit for a gorgeous Easter snap. The 41-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul appeared on her Jessica Simpson Style brand’s Instagram for Easter weekend, with the photo including husband Eric Johnson, plus kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae.

All smiles, the blonde bombshell highlighted her 100-pound weight loss, also ensuring her best-selling brand got a little promo.

Jessica Simpson shares Easter beach photo

The photo showed Jessica and her brood at the beach. The mom of three was on the far left, putting on a beachy display in a red, pink, and purple one-piece with segmented and horizontal band details.

Also wearing a fun cowboy hat in straw, Jessica smiled from behind pastel-rimmed shades while showing off her tiny waist and cleavage as she put on a family front. Daughter Maxwell was seen holding 2019-born Birdie Mae, with everyone posing in a row — Eric and son Ace were on the far left.

Jessica, fresh from a bikini posting spree on her own Instagram, let her brand do the talking.

“From our family to yours, Happy Easter!” the caption read.

April has already brought a double-whammy of bikini action from Jessica, this as she addressed her 2019 weight loss and posed in two skimpy bikinis. The first photo showed the star in a paisley-print pool look as she took a selfie and told fans: “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”

Simpson dropped the weight in just six months after the arrival of her third child, following a strict, calorie-controlled diet and walking up to 10,000 steps per day.

Not long after, Jessica returned in selfie mode and while in a plunging gold bikini and high heels to say goodbye to a sun-filled Mexico break. Here, the Dukes of Hazzard star wrote: “Adios Cabo San Lucas.”

Jessica Simpson’s weight loss diet

Trainer Harley Pasternak has opened up on what Jessica ate to lose her 100 pounds. Speaking to Hollywood Life, the celeb trainer revealed:

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top.” He added that Jessica was “very disciplined.”