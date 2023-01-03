Jessica Simpson called out for looking ‘so different’ after 100-lb weight loss

Jessica Simpson looks “so different” in her letterman jacket. Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson looks amazing these days.

The blonde songstress dropped around 100 pounds and has been showing off her hard work for months.

Recently, followers have voiced concerns regarding how she looks and whether she lost too much weight.

Jessica took to Instagram to show off her old letterman jacket from junior high. Not only did she show it off, but she was wearing it, noting she could fit in it.

She was the eight grade head cheerleader, and the patch was on the jacket to prove it.

The post was captioned, “Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣.”

Jessica Simpson looks ‘so different,’ has followers concerned

The latest post shared by Jessica Simpson appeared to spark concern among her followers.

Some praised her for her beauty and smile, but many are speaking out about their worries and questioning why she looks “so different” in the recent photo.

One follower wrote, “Let’s all pretend that there isn’t any concern here. Where’s her family?”

Another chimed in with, “Completely Vacant eyes. It’s called Transference of addiction. From alcoholism to anorexia. Both unintentional self sabotaging attempts at controlling internal emotions. Hope she gets the help. She needs soon. [prayer hands]”

The comments continued to roll in with concerns about why she fitted in something she wore in the eighth grade. Someone else commented that the weight loss is getting out of control.

Jessica Simpson’s weight loss was diet-attributed

It’s been nearly three decades since Jessica Simpson broke into the music scene. She was just a teenage girl when she shot to superstardom.

Over the years, her weight has fluctuated. Jessica welcomed three children, her youngest turning four in just a few months. Losing 100 pounds is an incredible feat, and the blonde bombshell has done it more than once.

Jessica worked with Hollywood trainer Harley Pasternak. In 2020, he talked with E! News, revealing the secrets to her success.

Harley said, “It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That’s why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise.”

Her routine began with 6,000 steps a day, working her way up to 14,000. That, combined with tweaking her diet to include healthy versions of the meals she loved and having the occasional cheat meal, led the starlet to drop 100 pounds.

It’s clear Jessica has maintained her lifestyle adjustment, but some followers think it may be too much now.