Jessica Simpson bare-legged for flexible trampoline splits

Jessica Simpson is giving the gymnasts a run for their money as she makes her TikTok debut. The 41-year-old actress and fashion mogul got her trampolining on for a light-hearted, upbeat, and very energetic video three days ago, and she’s already topped 60,000 views.

Showing off the 100-pound weight loss she made 2019 headlines for, the Dukes of Hazzard star showed how keeping fit could be fun, also making it a family affair.

Jessica Simpson kills it with flexible splits

The video showed the famous blonde leading the way as she and a crowd of kids all bounced around on a backyard trampoline. Joining the clothing designer was 2012-born daughter Maxwell, with the infant seen presumably 2019-born Birdie Mae. Son Ace was not present, though, as the girls seemed to be having a friend playdate.

Jessica was filmed in slow motion and getting super-pumped up for her big toe touch.

Ditching her high heels and going barefoot, the mom of three wore a red Balenciaga logo hoodie, plus barely-visible and tiny shorts as she jumped mid-air and reached out into both the splits and a perfect double toe-touch.

Eye of the Tiger accompanying the video likely got fans in the mood as Jessica wrote: “tiktoktoetouchchallenge #ToeTouchChallenge #JessicaSimpsonToeTouch #jessicasimpsontoetouchchallenge.”

Simpson does come with a cheerleader past, but the story itself isn’t a cheerful one. The Open Book author made 2020 headlines for detailing her childhood sexual abuse (at the hands of another girl), then going on the Dr. Oz Show to reveal that choosing to confide in a schoolmate only resulted in the girl spreading rumors that Jessica is a lesbian.

Jessica Simpson details horrible school experience amid abuse

“By the time I was in junior high, I had told one of my best friends the story, and the whole school said that I was a lesbian. And at that time, I didn’t even know what that word meant,” she said. “I would cheer at a game, and the cheerleaders — I was the head cheerleader, and I dropped out. I will never be a cheerleader again because these girls went over to the other team and told them, and everybody started chanting ‘lesbian,’ and I ran out,” Jessica added.

Things are on the up amid past hard times, though. Jessica has thoroughly cleaned up her act and is no longer hooked on the alcohol and pills she used to dull her pain. She’s also just bought back her business for $65 million, saving it from bankruptcy.