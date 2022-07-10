Jessica Simpson smiling close up: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is looking sensational in a new photo showing her summer-ready style.

The actress, singer, and fashion mogul was featured on her Jessica Simpson Style brand’s Instagram this weekend, with the photo bringing in one of the 41-year-old’s children for a family vibe as well as a fashion one.

Jessica Simpson all smiles in weekend Daisy Dukes

Posing at night and from a stone terrace overlooking darkness, the Dukes of Hazzard star showcased her sizzling figure in a distressed and ripped pair of Daisy Dukes – she was hugging son Ace, shared with husband Eric Johnson.

Highlighting the 100 pounds she’s dropped and flaunting her tiny waist, the blonde wowed with her toned arms as she paired her shorts with a tight black tank top, one that matched her open-toe and heeled sandals.

Jessica wore her long blonde hair crimped and down near her waist, adding in shades atop her head and a chic belt.

Ace, meanwhile, wore a white Nike tee and casual blue shorts.

A caption shouted out mom and son, reading: “Our son, our stars our Dany?! Loving this pic of @jessicasimpson and Ace! #CancerSeason 💫✨ All new colors of the Dany out now!” Jessica is also a mother to eldest daughter Maxwell, plus 2019-born Birdie Mae.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessica Simpson Style is going from strength to strength, and that doesn’t just include the merch. Jessica fought to buy her brand back from bankruptcy this year, forking out $65 million of her own cash to save the label she runs with mom Tina – JSS itself wasn’t suffering, rather its parent company was in trouble.

Jessica Simspon reveals card declined at Taco Bell

Speaking on The Real earlier this year, Jessica outlined just how far she’d gone in terms of prioritizing her cash for her business.

“I am draining my bank account. I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied. I’m on a budget, ladies!” she said, adding:

“With money, there’s just so much fear attached to it. And I’m the person that you get mad at the blackjack table. I’ll put it all out there if it’s me that’s driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try harder.”

Jessica Simpson Style was already turning $1 billion in annual revenue back in 2015.