Jessica McKay wows fans with birthday lingerie poses

Jessica McKay as Billie Kay on the WWE NXT show. Pic credit: WWE

Former WWE star Billie Kay, real name Jessica McKay made sure to give her fans and followers a gift even though she was the one celebrating the birthday.

McKay, who also worked with WWE’s rival, Impact Wrestling, offered a sizzling thirst trap as she posed in stunning pink lingerie for a series of photos.

It brought plenty of birthday wishes her way from various wrestling colleagues who represent either the WWE, AEW, or TNA.

Jessica McKay shows lingerie pics for her birthday

On Thursday, Jessica McKay officially turned 33 and was in full celebration mode as she shared an Instagram post. In a series of images, she’s rocking pink lingerie while posing on the upper level of a parking garage.

McKay wears a pink bustier with an exquisite pattern on the bra and panties. The unique piece of lingerie also features chain attachments with straps, some of which provide a garter belt to connect to thigh-high hosiery.

While McKay is seated for a serious pose in the first image, she’s standing in the second photo, revealing her curves for another pose.

The former WWE and Impact wrestling star didn’t offer much of a caption beyond revealing “33” for her fans and followers.

Wrestling stars react to McKay’s birthday post

With over one million fans on Instagram due to her wrestling career, the 33-year-old Australian received plenty of birthday wishes and admiring comments. As of this report, she’d gained over 35,000 Likes and 800 comments.

Not only did fans and followers stop by, but so did several of her fellow wrestling stars.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” WWE on-air reporter and host Kayla Braxton commented.

Pic credit: @jessicamckay/Instagram

Tay Conti, currently an All Elite Wrestling star, is a former colleague of Jessica’s from WWE NXT. She echoed Kayla’s sentiments with her birthday greeting for Jess.

Pic credit: @jessicamckay/Instagram

Yet another wrestling star, Angelina Love, also dropped by to show some birthday love for Jessica McKay.

Pic credit: @JessicaMcKay/Instagram

McKay released by WWE, worked briefly with Impact Wrestling

Following her run of several years with WWE NXT and then the main roster, Billie Kay and her WWE tag team partner Peyton Royce (Cassandra McIntosh) were ultimately released from WWE. In an emotional interview, McKay spoke about being “embarrassed and ashamed” by that release.

She and McIntosh went over to Impact Wrestling in 2021. Formerly known in WWE as the IIconics, they formed the tag team known as The IInspiration in Impact, with Billie as Jessie McKay and Peyton as Cassie Lee.

The duo debuted at last October’s Bound for Glory, where they defeated Rosemary and Havok to capture the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship belts.

After a reign of 133 days as the tag team champs, they’d go on to lose the belts to Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood, aka The Influence. McKay and McIntosh requested their release from Impact this past April and are no longer working with the company.

On her Instagram page, McKay also lists herself as an actor. In addition to social media, she has her website, where she offers exclusive content through the Brand Army platform. With subscriptions beginning at $5.99 a month, she mentions that she doesn’t offer nude content, so fans shouldn’t ask.