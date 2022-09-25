Jessica James Decker stuns in bike shorts and crop top

Jessie poses on the red carpet at the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dancing with the Stars contestant and country superstar Jessie James Decker continues to wow her fans with her sensational figure.

With Season 31 of DWTS underway and her first performance under her belt, Jessie still has a lot of work ahead of her.

Between her current The Woman I’ve Become tour, raising her three kids with husband Eric Decker, and joining DWTS, Jessie has her hands full.

Despite being so exhausted, booked, and busy, Jessie continues to show up for rehearsals alongside her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten.

Jessie has been sharing some behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsals with her millions of fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Jessie snapped a mirror selfie in which she showcased her incredible physique.

Jessie James Decker shows off stunning figure in crop top and biker shorts

Showing off her tanned and toned legs and trim waistline, Jessie donned a casual black cropped hoodie paired with cranberry-colored biker shorts.

Holding her phone in one hand and a coffee in the other, Jessie smiled, wearing flip-flops before getting into her dancing shoes for rehearsals. Her hair was worn down and parted in the center, and she went light on the accessories and makeup.

Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Alan, who she tagged in the pic, gave a big smile to the camera as well, looking ready to get to work. “Rehearsals before I head to Sacramento for the snow tonight!!!!!!” Jessie captioned the share.

Jessie was in Sacramento, California on Saturday, September 24 for the West Coast leg of her tour before taking a brief hiatus then heading to Florida at the end of October.

Jessie is booked and busy between her family, tour, and DWTS

DWTS is certainly occupying a lot of Jessie’s time these days, and she’s been upfront with her fans about the toll it’s taken on her emotionally and physically.

Earlier this month, Jessie hosted a Q&A in her IG Stories and admitted that she wouldn’t be able to pull it all off if it meant being away from her kids — Vivianne, Eric II, and Forrest — for more than a few days at a time.

“Mommy can work and live her dream but in a reasonable fashion,” Jessie said, adding that once she’s back home with her family, she fully immerses herself into her kids’ lives, running them to their activities and making dinner at home.

Jessie will return on Monday night for another chance at the coveted Mirrorball Trophy as she and Alan perform the foxtrot during Elvis Night to the tune Trouble by The King of Rock and Roll himself.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.