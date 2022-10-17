Jessica Chastain looked beautiful in her Oscar de la Renta dress for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Jessica Chastain looked absolutely gorgeous in her Oscar De La Renta gown Saturday night. She attended the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The Scenes from a Marriage star graced the gala in a floor-length designer gown custom-made by Oscar De la Renta.

The gown was a white dress with a vibrant floral print. It flattered the actress perfectly with a snug heart shape bust that went into a cascading A-line at the waist of the dress. Looking toned as ever, she showed off a peek of her long legs through the high thigh-length slit.

Her shoes were a perfect fit, as she paired her outfit with gold sparkly platform heels with a peep toe. To add extra drama, she wore a matching floor-length cape to complete the look.

For her accessories, she kept it simple, only wearing a wedding ring and bright gold nail polish.

The It: Chapter 2 actress kept her makeup on theme with her dress. She dawned gold eyeshadow, heavy blush, and stunning pink lipstick. Her gorgeous red hair cascaded down her dress in big barrel curls for a romantic look.

Jessica Chastain attending the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

Jessica Chastain seemed to love her gown

Jessica really seemed to appreciate how beautiful her dress was. While the paparazzi could not get enough of her floral gown, she decided to show off more visuals of her stunning look.

She posted a reel to her Instagram where she is seen dancing around in her dressing room while twirling her luxury cape. The Good Nurse actress continued with the fun as she posed in front of the mirror in the elevator. In the video, she added plenty of photos where she is sporting her award-winning smile.

Jessica Chastain always knew she wanted to be an actress

While some people have difficulty figuring out what they want to be when they grow up, that was never Jessica’s story. According to her interview with Elle Canada, she knew acting was something she wanted to do since she was six years old, and her grandfather took her to see a play.

“Everything was very real for me when I was playing make-believe,” she told the interviewer.

“So to know there was a job where you just basically play all day, I was like, ‘Why doesn’t everyone want to do this?’”

This was a pivotal moment for the actress and Julliard graduate, who has now had a highly successful career since then.