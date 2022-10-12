Jessica Chastain stuns braless in plunging gown for The Good Nurse premiere

Actress Jessica Chastain pictured at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jessica Chastain exudes elegance in a braless gown at a red-carpet appearance for her latest movie.

The 45-year-old stunner was at the 66th BFI London Film Festival for the crime drama, The Good Nurse, and was joined by her co-star Eddie Redmayne.

Chastain stood out in the bright orange, long sleeve silk Roland Mouret gown with a plunging design and twisted front.

She was dressed by her longtime red carpet stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.

Chastain was accessorized with dazzling jewelry from Gucci which consisted of long earrings and a matching necklace.

Chastain shared photos from the red carpet event, some of which was with her co-star Eddie Redmayne, who looked dapper in a black suit that featured metal embroidery, a white shirt with no tie, and matching black trousers from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 collection.

“#TheGoodNurse, London style 😎🧡,” Chastain wrote in the caption of her IG post.

The acting duo is seemingly enjoying their tour stop in London, with Chastain sharing an adorable moment.

Earlier this month, the actress took a short break from her movie tour, looking stunning as she relaxed on a sofa.

“It’s binge housewives and never leave the couch kinda weather ✌️,” she wrote in the caption.

Jessica Chastain stuns in new Gucci watch campaign

The Oscar-winning actress has developed a relationship with Gucci as the new ambassador for their new 25H watch.

Chastain frequently wears the luxury brand on the red carpet, whether it is jewelry or clothes, and is starring in a new ad for the watch.

The actress collaborated with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele in which she wore a green outfit as she posed for the video which started with a close-up of her beautiful face.

“The new GUCCI 25H campaign dances with time, showcasing a diamond-embellished automatic timepiece from the line featuring the first in-house caliber,” the caption of the Instagram post reads.

In the Instagram video, Chastain focuses on the camera as the concept of time is explained by a voiceover monologue in a single-take sequence.

Chastain says the tagline, “It’s Gucci Time,” before letting out a laugh.

GUCCI 25H watch 40mm costs $12,500 while the 30mm comes at a more affordable $1,450 with more colors coming soon.

The chilling true story behind The Good Nurse

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in The Good Nurse, telling the chilling story of a serial killer.

Based on a book of the same name, the Netflix release is about ICU nurse Amy Loughren, played by Chastain, who helped uncover the murders committed by her colleague and friend Charles Cullen, played by Eddie Redmayne.

The movie is set for release on Netflix later this month on October 26. However, you can catch the movie in select theaters on October 19, 2022.