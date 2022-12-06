Jessica Chastain wows in a minidress for a star-studded bash in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Jessica Chastain looked nothing short of sensational as she slipped into a glittering outfit for her latest ensemble.

The 45-year-old, whose career spans over two decades, is no stranger to serving a wow-worthy look on the red carpet.

Jessica has always looked beyond incredible every time she has done interviews, posed for pictures on social media, or appeared at events.

The sparkly dress she wore earlier this week at the Moet and Chandon event in New York is no exception.

On Monday, Jessica was bringing the business and opulence vibes as she was snapped rocking a glistening minidress and coat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The auburn-haired beauty turned heads in the black, navy, and silver minidress and coat combo adorned with sequins.

Jessica Chastain wows in a glittering outfit for an NYC event

There were also hues of purple in the wow-worthy two-piece ensemble – which, of course, Jessica rocked with confidence and style.

The Oscar Winner’s dress had a plunging neckline and ended right at the top of her thigh, tastefully showing off plenty of her skin.

Jessica let her stunning ensemble do all the talking and didn’t opt for any flashy jewelry for the event.

Pic credit: T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Her iconic redhead locks were styled in a sleek center parting with silky waves cascading down her back.

For makeup, she matched her eye shadow to her outfit, opting for Smokey eye and a black liner.

A pink lipstick was coated on her plump pout adding to the Hollywood star’s stunning look.

Jessica finished off her ensemble with a pair of black pointed heels.

Jessica Chastain is an ambassador for many brands, including Gucci

Aside from receiving countless awards and starring in several super-successful movies, Jessica has also been an ambassador for many brands throughout her career.

In 2015, she was appointed as the newest international brand ambassador for fine Swiss jewelry and watchmaker Piaget.

At the time, Jessica was also the face of the Manifesto fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent, as Yahoo reports.

More recently, continuing her role as the brand ambassador for Gucci jewelry, Jessica starred in the brand’s 25H watch campaign.

Chastain frequently wears the luxury brand on the red carpet, whether jewelry or clothes and is starring in a new ad for the watch.

Jessica Chastain stuns in new Gucci watch campaign

In one of the Gucci advertisement campaigns, the Oscar-winning actress exuded style and grace as she rocked a stunning green gown that hugged her figure perfectly.

The Italian fashion house posted on Instagram, “The new GUCCI 25H campaign dances with time, showcasing a diamond-embellished automatic timepiece from the line featuring the first in-house caliber.”

In the Instagram video, Chastain focuses on the camera as the concept of time is explained by a voiceover monologue in a single-take sequence.

Chastain says the tagline, “It’s Gucci Time,” before laughing.

GUCCI 25H watch 40mm costs $12,500 while the 30mm comes at a more affordable $1,450 with more colors coming soon.