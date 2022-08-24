Jessica Biel got the internet heated up when she shared a sexy throwback. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Jessica Biel kicked off the middle of the week with a sizzling new post, and a rare one at that, as she showed off her mesmerizing physique in a stunning throwback video.

The 40-year-old wife of singer Justin Timberlake took her fans all the way back to her very early 2000s days as she set the web on fire with a choice clip from her movie Summer Catch, which co-starred Freddie Prinze Jr.

Seen bringing Phoebe Cates vibes from Fast Times at Ridgemont High at the beginning of the video, Jessica gracefully exited a swimming pool, leaving drips of water behind her.

Rocking her toned physique in a fire-engine red two-piece, Jessica stepped onto the deck in slow motion, bringing her arms up to her soaked hair to run her fingers down her tresses for a little water-squeezing move that left a cascade of liquid going down her back.

Freddie’s character, aspiring big league baseball player Ryan Dunne, could be seen riding a lawn mower off-kilter as he dropped his jaw and ran into the flower bed while watching Jessica’s girl-next-door turn as brunette Tenley.

Jessica later was spotted giving a light tug at her bikini bottoms to adjust them back into proper alignment before striding off beyond the camera’s reach.

The actress captioned the searing post with a shout-out to the flick, writing, “I did my own stunts 😂 Happy movie-versary to Summer Catch!!”

Jessica has been enjoying a little internet fame revival lately since being spotted in July showcasing her figure in a spicy thong bikini set while on vacation with Justin Timberlake, and surely her latest Instagram throwback will only help the star maintain her current hot streak.

Jessica Biel shocks fans in a leopard print thong while on vacation

The actress looked to be reveling in a little child-free vacation time alongside her husband of ten years as the pair got their flirt on and went full-out with the PDA while on a jaunt to Italy.

Letting fans sit in awe over her flawless body and wonder how the actress could have had two children, Jessica and Justin snuggled, smooched, and generally got handsy with each other as Jess bared plenty of skin in her stringy top and barely-there bottoms.

Justin was even captured applying sunscreen to his wife’s back for a little extra admiring time on his part.

Not ones to limit their vacation to just sunbathing and swimming, the pair were later seen chilling on a private yacht as Jessica revealed another smashing outfit choice.

Jessica Biel showcases her legs in daisy dukes

Jessica and Justin were seen strolling the streets of Sardinia, with Jessica looking as sharp as ever even while covering her body in clothing.

Jess let her legs do all the talking this time as she proudly stunned in some daisy dukes and a crop top with a white shirt tied off at her belly.

Enjoying an excursion on a private yacht, Jessica was snapped walking down some steps in a relaxed-looking mode, gripping her phone in one hand while tossing her long hair into a messy up-do and donning dark shades over her eyes.

Sporting some rips in her denim shorts that let peeks of her skin show through, Jessica proved again that she knows how to capture the attention of both her adoring hubby and her followers.