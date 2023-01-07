Jessica Biel shares sweet post about ‘little sis’ Beverley Mitchell

Jessica Biel gushes over 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Jessica Biel simply stunned in a sweet throwback post dedicated to her “little sis” and 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell.

The two Hollywood stars played sisters Mary and Lucy Camden in the feel-good family drama that aired on The CW from 1996 to 2007.

The award-winning series followed the lives of a Protestant minister called Reverend Eric Camden, his wife Annie, and their seven children.

And it seems that Jessica and Beverley’s relationship is still strong nearly three decades later.

On Friday (January 6), Jessica took to her Instagram to upload a throwback snap to congratulate Beverley on her latest show.

The selfie captured the two stars from back in their 7th Heaven days as they filmed the hit drama series.

Jessica Biel shares sweet tribute to Beverley Mitchell

Jessica posed up a storm and beamed for the camera while rocking a pair of black and brown reading glasses.

Similarly, Beverley radiated happiness while showing off her signature golden tresses and bangs, teamed with a very ‘90s-inspired cashmere sweater.

In the caption, Jessica, who has been married to pop star Justin Timberlake for ten years, wrote, “Is there anything @beverleymitchell can’t do?! Congrats little sis on @specialforcesfox! You don’t wanna miss this one.”

Beverley’s new show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, follows 16 celebrities as they endure relentless Special Forces challenges in a bid to be the last one standing.

The ‘90s icon joined the likes of Spice Girl Mel B, Jamie Lynn Spears, and more on the Fox show.

Beverley Mitchell ‘loves Jessica Biel more than she can ever explain’

Jessica and Beverley’s friendship is honestly the cutest – and the two have never been shy to proclaim their love for one another.

The on-screen sisters reunited a few years ago at Jessica’s brother’s travel accessories launch.

Of course, Jessica and Beverley captured their reunion and shared it on Instagram – much to the delight of their fans.

“Added bonus to see my girl @JessicaBiel love her more than I can ever explain,” Beverley gushed in the caption.

In 2018, Beverley, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage – and as you’d expect Jessica was there for her long-time friend.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Beverley noted how Jessica was “very supportive through everything.”

She added how she always checked in on her and admitted that she was one of the first people she called to inform her of the tragic news.

“I’m just very grateful for her friendship and her being just a frickin’ bad**s, awesome person,’ she gushed.

We think it’s about time for a 7th Heaven reunion!