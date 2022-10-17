Jessica Biel looked stunning as she shared some choice stills from her time acting on The Sinner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jessica Biel took promotional time to a new level as she sizzled in some skin-bearing swimwear while supporting her show, The Sinner.

The 40-year-old brunette beauty, who has been married to Justin Timberlake since October 2012, with the pair having weathered a marital bump in the road a few years ago, threw it back a little with her latest update and proved that she’s hardly aged a day since her show first started.

Telling fans she was reliving some particular memories from Season 1, Jessica shared a series of six snaps with her fans, each with very different vibes.

Starting with a photo of herself swimming in a lake, Jessica looked to be trying to get away from something as her facial features remained taut and serious.

A fuzzy row of pine trees could be seen in the background as the actress swam all alone in the dark waters, her bare arms and shoulders breaking the surface.

The next shot cut to a blood-soaked Jessica who was being led away by a policewoman in the woods, a glimpse of a bathing suit top peeking out from underneath Jess’ long sleeve shirt.

Jessica Biel shows off some skin in a backless one-piece

Next, Jessica could be seen wearing what appeared to be jail clothes as she stared intensely at someone who was blurred in front of her.

Pic number four let followers see how fit Jessica is as she rocked a skimpy tank top and appeared to be having a serious conversation with a co-star for another scene from the hit show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cutting to a still of fellow star Bill Pullman walking out of a building with a handcuffed Jessica in front of him, Jessica then went to her final photo, which showed off the star’s toned back.

Wearing a stunning floral one-piece swimsuit, Jessica was visible only from behind as she stood in front of what seemed to be the same lake she tackled in her first photo, a bunch of other lake-goers splashing around to her front.

The swimwear hugged Jessica’s curves and gave a perfect view of her smooth skin. The simple, stringy tie held the suit at her middle back while toned legs jutted out from underneath the angled bottom hemline.

“Some scenes from Season 1 ❤️‍🩹 Excited to say ALL FOUR seasons of [The Sinner] are officially on [Netflix]! Binge away!!” she captioned the series.

This is not the first time the actress had reminded fans of some of her former bathing suit-clad days, with the actress having sent followers into a tizzy this summer when she posted a stunning throwback.

Jessica Biel in red bikini gets soaking wet for memories

In August, Jessica gave the internet her all when she gave a jaw-dropping flashback to her days on the Freddie Prinze, Jr. flick Summer Catch.

Sharing a certain clip of herself exiting a pool, Jessica showed off her amazing physique in a red two-piece as she left Freddie’s character clearly awe-struck as he glued his eyes on her and accidentally ran his mower into a bed of flowers.

Jess casually gripped the side railings of the pool stairs and pulled herself out of the water in the sizzling shot, leaving her hair to drip all over her while she walked along the deck, later running her hands through her mane to squeeze some droplets out.

Jessica can currently be seen in her latest television endeavor, Candy, a mini-series that follows the story of accused murderer Candy Montgomery.