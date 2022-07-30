Jessica Biel impresses in racy thong bikini as she kisses Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel stunned in a thong bikini while on vacation with husband Justin Timberlake. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Jessica Biel showed off her sensational figure on Thursday as she enjoyed a baby-free vacation with her husband Justin Timberlake.

Jessica and Justin are parents to two sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas 2, making the images of Jessica’s rocking body even more impressive.

The pair are on vacation in Italy, as they were seen enjoying the beach in Sardinia, clearly feeling romantic as they engaged in some PDA. Justin was even seen giving his wife a flirty swat on the behind at one point, unable to take his hands off of her.

Jessica rocked a leopard print thong bikini from former Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel’s line, Tropic of C. It featured a string bikini top with what looked like simple bottoms from the front, but from the back were a lot sexier, showing off some major skin.

Justin wore a black, long sleeve shirt, green swim shorts, and a green bucket hat, while Jessica also accessorized with a black baseball hat and red-rimmed sunglasses.

The loved-up duo was seen enjoying some sun on the sandy shore in Sardinia and later lounged on a yacht where they got quite amorous.

Justin was seen applying sunscreen for Jessica and probably had no problem helping out as it gave him an excuse to ogle his wife’s body.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in October

They will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary in October, which in Hollywood years is a century. It can be hard to keep the spark alive after so many years, but Jessica told Entertainment Tonight in May that they make an effort to keep dating.

Jessica Biel showed off her toned figure in a thong bikini while on vacation with husband Justin Timberlake. Pic credit: Backgrid

She said, “It’s a really good question, right? Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true.”

She added, “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.”

Jessica made an outfit switch before the pair were seen kayaking

Clearly, they have taken their own advice and left the kids at home to enjoy each other’s company on a romantic Italian getaway.

Later on, perhaps a day later, Jessica was seen in another bikini; floral patterned bottoms with a tie in the front, paired with a long sleeve, white, cropped shirt. She paired the look with a wide-brimmed sunhat and black sunglasses.

The sporty pair was seen doing a little kayaking, and later on, enjoyed a beer on the shore before taking a refreshing dip in the water.