Jessica Biel flaunts her slender legs in daisy dukes while vacationing with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Biel relaxes in daisy dukes while vacationing with hubby Justin Timberlake in Sardinia.

The longtime couple has been enjoying a European vacation, enjoying a day on a luxury yacht off the coast of the Mediterranean island, taking in the sunny weather.

In June, the pair attended the Louie Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Show at the Louvre in Paris.

They had attended the SaadiQ Paris Fashion Week pop-up party by MADE Nightlife at L’aperouse.

During Paris fashion week, Justin and Jessica put on a stylish display at the Kenzo and Dior fashion shows.

Biel married the pop star in 2012, and they share two sons, welcoming the second in July 2020.

Jessica Biel rocks high-waist daisy dukes on a yacht

Biel opted for a pair of fitted ripped denim shorts, better known as daisy dukes, with bleached white spatters.

She matched high-waist shots with a white button-down t-shirt that she tied at her torso, putting her stunning abs on display.

Jessica Biel stuns in daisy dukes. Pic credit: Backgrid

Jessica kept her look casual with a get-out-of-bed high bun along with a pair of dark sun shades.

She accessorized with two gold necklaces, wearing an assortment of rings alongside her wedding ring.

Justin Timberlake enjoys a family vacation. Pic credit: Backgrid

The Sexy Back singer also went for a casual look, wearing a black-and-white graphic tee, black shorts, and sunglasses while enjoying the view of the Mediterrane sea from the luxury yacht.

The former NSYNC singer had his arms spread out in the photo above as he enjoyed some vacation time with his wife of 10 years.

Justin Timberlake performed for Jessica Biel on her 40th birthday

Biel recently turned 40 in May, and she shared all the details of her husband’s surprise performance for her during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He did surprise me. He threw me such an amazing, amazing party, and he flew his band in, and he performed for me,” the actress told Ellen, continuing:

“I mean, look, I will go head-to-head with anybody, but I’m his number one fan. Who do I want to see on my birthday is him and his band.”

She went on to reveal that the romantic crooner performed songs reminiscent of their relationship.

“He performed all covers of songs that made up our time together,” she continued. “So, everything from Feist to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway to … gosh, I mean, it just goes on and on.”

Justin proved the couple is young in spirit, sharing a selfie of the pair in colorful attire on her birthday.