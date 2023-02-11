Jessica Biel proved she was just like us when she channeled a look that Joe Goldberg would sport.

Justin Timberlake’s wife is a fan of the Netflix hit You, and she gave a nod to the show’s main character while sporting a super casual look.

While the former 7th Heaven star has been focusing on her workouts and sharing some birthday love for her husband, she took time to share that she keeps up with the latest TV shows.

Jessica added a photo to her Instagram Story of the outfit she chose, which she shared reminded her of Joe Goldberg from You.

The photo appeared to be from a shoot, with the background looking like something that would be in a studio.

She showed off her toned physique in a sports bra with leggings, highlighting her toned abs. The beautiful brunette also wore a gray zip-up jacket and a baseball cap, which completed the look.

Jessica also tagged the show in the social media share while writing, “It’s giving Joe Goldberg a thirst trap.”

Jessica Biel is sporting her Joe Goldberg “thirst trap.” Pic credit: @jessicabiel/Instagram

Jessica Biel shared the ‘easiest’ workout routine

While Jessica Biel isn’t super big on social media, she does post from time to time to share what she’s been up to or promote something she is working on.

Earlier this month, Jessica shared a post about the “coolest and easiest” workout she was doing, giving her trainer a shoutout.

The brunette shared some of the workout in her share as she made moves with a weighted dumbbell.

It’s all about getting stronger and eating healthier for her, and that’s exactly what she wants for herself.

As a treat, Jessica shared a peek at what her husband, Justin Timberlake, was up to while she was filming.

Jessica Biel is into fashion and nice bags

This month, Jessica’s most recent social media share focused on showing off her newest Louis Vuitton bag. Celebrities love LV, and the bag was gorgeous.

She was dressed in a vintage t-shirt and jeans, looking cooler than ever. Jessica channeled the look perfectly, and the caption read, “I know this photo screams TAKE ME SERIOUSLY… but I’m very serious about how much I love this #LVxYayoiKusama piece. Thank you @louisvuitton 🙏🏻”

The actress doesn’t go over the top with her looks, often choosing a more casual look than anything fancy and high-end. However, if you catch her on the red carpet, she doesn’t disappoint.