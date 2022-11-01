Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake pull off epic Home Alone Halloween costumes

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been legally married since 2012, which means it’s been a full decade of love so far.

The Hollywood couple has shown up to endless red-carpet events looking absolutely flawless, standing side-by-side.

They recently shared a hilarious picture on social media to document their Halloween costumes.

Halloween is one of the most entertaining and special times of year since it’s a day that allows people to dress up in spooky or silly ways.

Jessica and Justin certainly got the memo about being as silly as ever during the latest Halloween season.

Jessica and Justin’s Halloween costumes may remind you of one of the most classic Holiday movie franchises ever.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake rocked Home Alone costumes

Jessica and Justin posed for a comical selfie on social media to show off their over-the-top Halloween costumes. Jessica wore her long dark hair tucked under a black beanie covered in white feathers.

Her face and jawline were also covered in matching feathers. Around her neck, she wore a thick black scarf over a gray top with a flipped collar. On the other hand, Justin rocked red paint on his face, covering the center of his forehead, nose, and cheekbones.

He wore a brown winter sweater over a blue button-up shirt. His brown hair was in messy curls on top of his head. Both Jessica and Justin held onto toy versions of dangerous weapons in an attempt to look as haunting as possible.

This isn’t the first time Justin and Jessica have dressed up and shared silly pictures on social media either.

Jessica Bill and Justin Timberlake showed off their Candy costumes

Jessica and Justin starred in a Hulu original series called Candy, based on the life of a woman named Candy Montgomery, who murdered her best friend in cold blood.

Jessica and Justin posed for a series of pictures showing off some of the outfits they had to wear while on the set of the show, hanging out behind the scenes.

Jessica wore a blue full-body suit in a pale color covered in old fashion floral print design. She had a gray knit sweater top underneath, a pair of blue sneakers, and a pair of large framed glasses.

Justin wore a brown suit over a dark gray button-up shirt. He was supposed to be dressed like a working police officer with a visible badge on his belt and cowboy boots on his feet.