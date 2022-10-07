Jessica Alves in thigh-skimming skirt channels Barbie

Jessica Alves rocked a minidress that channeled Barbie. Pic credit: @jessicaalvesuk/Instagram

Jessica Alves wore a hot pink minidress that channeled the long-standing icon, Barbie.

The hot pink dress was a beautiful and bright pop of color that allowed Jessica to shine against the dark backdrop of the city. It cropped at the upper thighs and hugged them tightly to show off her long legs.

Jessica’s dress was made of a velvety material, had long sleeves, and featured extravagant ruffles that fell across the bottom of the dress and the sleeves. The star paired the dress with a matching hot pink Chanel handbag and hot pink stiletto heels accentuating her legs even further.

The reality star wore her bleach-blonde hair loose and parted to the side, reaching down to her waist. The blonde bombshell’s makeup accentuated her features with long lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

The Brazilian-British television personality accessorized with dangling and shimmery silver earrings. She wore skin-toned tights underneath her dress, which complemented her shape.

Jessica’s overall look was stylish, feminine, full of glamor, and perfectly on trend in Barbiecore fashion. The model rocked her look as she headed to a bar in downtown Sao Paulo.

Jessica Alves channels Barbie in a hot pink dress. Pic credit: Backgrid

Jessica Alves did a photoshoot in lingerie

Jessica loves all shades of pink and recently posted photos from a model shoot in which she wore light pink lingerie. The lingerie accentuated the star’s amazing shape and curves and had Jessica looking pretty in pink.

Jessica captioned her post, “Women want the fairytale. Not all women, of course, but most women grow up dreaming about the kind of man who would risk everything for them, even knowing they might get hurt.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star seemed straight out of a fairytale as she accessed fairy vibes and embraced the soft and sweet look.

Jessica Alves declared the ‘purple is the new black’

Jessica recently wore a dark purple dress that perfectly fitted the model’s body and complemented her figure. She paired the dress with translucent purple gloves connecting the thumb and index finger and went up far past the elbow.

The reality star looked gorgeous in her dress, which she paired with shimmery eyeshadow and long lashes.

Jessica posted the photo with the caption, “Purple is the new black ! Loves it by @fashionnova.”

The bombshell has upped her fashion game recently, and Fashion Nova helped.