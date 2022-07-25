Jessica Alba wears tight leggings and sports bra for sweaty workout

Jessica Alba got her sweat on in a sports bra and tight leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Jessica Alba looked like an absolute beast as she engaged in an intense workout, starting the week out right before a busy Monday.

Her figure looked absolutely stunning in a gray sports bra and matching leggings with white sneakers. Her hair was slicked back in a tight bun, and she went makeup-free.

The actress shared a video of her “getting her sweat on” as she worked her abs doing side crunches and planks. She captioned the video, “💦🥵🏋🏽‍♀️ trying to get mentally motivated for this week #werkit #selfcaresunday.”

The clip posted to Instagram received over 165k Likes, including one from Bachelor Nation’s Tayshia Adams.

Jessica’s body looked taut and toned, and judging from the very intense workout she did, that’s not exactly surprising.

The beauty mogul not only keeps her figure toned, but she’s a mom of three and runs a company valued at over $1 billion.

Jessica Alba still finds time to exercise despite how busy she is

Somehow she still finds time to exercise, even posting another workout video just one week ago in which she was seen on an exercise bike.

She captioned the Instagram video, which received over 39k Likes, “sharing some #mondaymotivation 💪🏽🏋🏽‍♀️ i’ve been working with my girl @ramonabraganza to try and get back on my ish – it ain’t easy, but we’re doing it! if you’re game, try out the below & lmk what you think 😜.”

She then continued to share her entire workout with her followers.

Jessica claimed she doesn’t want to live in ‘survival mode’ all the time

Just last week, the actress and Honest founder was on the cover of Glamour UK and talked about owning her own business as well as mental health and her marriage.

Jessica seems incredibly motivated, especially considering how busy she must be, and her upbringing with parents who lived paycheck to paycheck is what always pushed her along.

She told the publication, “I think because no one had any expectations that I would be successful, how could you fail? I wasn’t set up – no one was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to be…’ They were just like, ‘Here’s your life.’ And I was like, ‘This is some bullshit. I want a better life than that. I don’t want to be in survival mode all the time.’”

Jessica and her husband Cash, who met on the set of Fantastic Four, married in 2008. She claimed they eloped at the courthouse when she was 9 months pregnant, and they got waffles before heading to a doctor’s appointment.

As for how they sustain such a long marriage? Jessica told the publication, “I think just over-communicating, not letting things build up for too long.”