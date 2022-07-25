Jessica Alba sweats in tight spandex, showing six-pack

Jessica Alba shows off her insane abs and fitness ability in blue spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jessica Alba is a mother of three, and the actress showed fans how hard she worked out to achieve her famously flawless figure.

She shared a video on social media of her workout routine and the self-care she enjoyed after, including a hamstring and butt massage.

She tagged her trainer, Ramona Braganza, in the high-energy clip.

The video began with Jessica’s phone in hand while she recorded herself in the mirror, and it looked like she meant business.

The Honest CEO wore a gray sports bra and matching spandex pants as she peered at her reflection with a hand on her hip.

The bare-faced beauty went makeup-free with her hair in a top-knot bun. Work It by Missy Elliot played for the montage, an appropriate choice given the subject matter.

It looked like ab day for Jessica, who focused on core-strengthening moves with a few arm exercises.

Jessica Alba offers a look at her workout routine

The first exercise featured Jessica with a weighted medicine ball as she engaged in Russian twists with her feet elevated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, Jessica did up-and-down planks, going from an elbow plank to a full plank multiple times.

Then she threw a 12-pound medicine ball at the ground repeatedly.

Jessica got back into an elbow plank and went side-to-side with her feet in another core strengthening exercise.

Jessica worked arms next, doing chest raises, before finishing her routine with deadlifts.

Jessica wrote in the caption, “trying to get mentally motivated for this week #werkit #selfcaresunday.”

Jessica Alba talks fitness and diet

The mother of Honor, Haven, and Hayes detailed her workouts and diet, and for Jessica, like Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, the key is moderation.

Jessica told Women’s Health magazine that the pandemic changed how she works out for the better. She shared, “I always thought, I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon—that’s how hard I needed to work out.”

She continued, “I’ve learned to mix it up and not feel like a failure if I’m not, you know, killing myself. I feel every muscle in my core. I never even knew I had those things.”

Jessica continued, “Four days a week, I try to eat plant-based, and I don’t drink alcohol. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, all bets are off. That feels like moderation to me.”

At 41, Jessica has found a balance between motherhood, a billion-dollar company, and self-care.