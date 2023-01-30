Jessica Alba stuns in a black minidress to celebrate Anastasia Soare

Jessica Alba looked stunning in an elegant black minidress as she attended a star-studded get-together for Anastasia Soare.

The businesswoman invited Alba, along with Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Winfrey, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her successful makeup line, Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The actress flashed a cute smile as she posed next to Chopra and Soare in front of a wall of flowers.

Alba wore a fashionable v-neck minidress with a long sleeve black top underneath.

She added semi-sheer tights and knee-high black heeled boots to complete the outfit.

The 41-year-old styled her dark hair with a middle part and accessorized it with gorgeous earrings and a large ring.

In the series of photos, she shared a stunning close-up selfie and a group picture with Klum, Chopra, and Vergara.

Jessica Alba shows how she contours with concealer for Honest Beauty

Alba showed one of her makeup tricks in a recent Instagram video.

She showed her followers how she uses concealer to contour as part of her makeup routine with some of Honest Beauty’s products.

“my easy way to naturally contour using concealer ☺️🤩 #dotmethod #blendblendblend #weekendvibes,” she added to the caption.

In the video, she expertly drops dots of the concealer around her face before using a foundation brush and a blending sponge to create a stunning finish.

In 2011, Alba co-founded The Honest Company, a consumer goods company that sells baby, personal, and household products free of potentially dangerous chemicals such as petrochemicals and synthetic fragrances.

She has since expanded with Honest Beauty, and their skincare kit is currently retailing at Nordstrom Rack for just $18.74.

It comes with the travel-size Vitamin C Radiance Serum and the Everyday Radiance + C Moisturizer.

Jessica Alba talks about the pressure of being the face of The Honest Company

In an interview with CNBC, Alba opened up about her successful brand, The Honest Company, valued at about $550 million at the time of the report.

The actress is a board member and serves as its chief creative officer.

She spoke about her work ethic and how she motivates herself to keep pushing.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself over the years,” she said, continuing: “It kept me in this state, almost like a hamster wheel.”

The mother of three also spoke about her doubters. “In a way, there were no expectations for me to be successful at anything. But then, that left so much potential.”

Alba added that it fueled her fearlessness when growing the company because the low expectations meant it had the potential to grow.