Jessica Alba is stunning and showing skin as the actress makes a quick trip to Saudi Arabia. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jessica Alba was all sparkles and smiles for a recent trip to Saudi Arabia.

Jessica shared pictures from her trip and the event she attended on her Instagram page today.

The purpose of Jessica’s trip was to honor women in film for a Vanity Fair event backed by Red Sea Film.

The Honest Company founder provided more information regarding her appearance in the caption that accompanied the pictures.

The Fantastic Four actress dazzled while dripping in diamonds and rocking a strapless gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. The beautiful off-white dress featured embellishments and a layer of tulle with the feminine silhouettes seen in Elie Saab’s ensembles.

Jessica’s bronzed skin glowed, with body glitter upping the sparkle factor.

Jessica Alba stuns in Elie Saab for Saudi Arabian film festival

The first image showed a glittery Jessica with one hand on her hip and the other carrying a black and silver clutch. She rocked a neutral manicure, soft glam eye shadow, and a bold red lip, with her dark tresses in loose curls pushed to one side of her face. Jessica’s neckline was bare, but her ears sported huge diamond sparkles, courtesy of an event sponsor, Chopard.

Jessica posed with Priyanka Chopra in the fourth picture, with both leading ladies glowing as they smiled at the camera. Priyanka was a ray of sunshine in yellow with a satin evening gown featuring a long train.

The final shot showed Jessica at a dinner table with her sponsor and another famous face– Michelle Rodriguez.

Her caption read in part, “It is so important that women are able to be in control of their own stories and narratives – and tell them through our own lens.”

She continued, “Film makers and entertainers are the dreamers that help the world see what’s possible. Let’s continue the dream of fairness and equality and compassion.”

Jessica also thanked the philanthropic people who sponsored her trip to Saudi Arabia. Those sponsors were Red Sea executives Mohammed Al Turki and Jomana Al-Rashid, who have expressed a desire to change misconceptions about their country, Saudi Arabia.

Jessica’s involvement with the event made sense because she became a household name and face, thanks to her appearance in acting roles like Dark Angel and Honey.

However, acting wasn’t the factor that made her a multimillion-dollar businesswoman.

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company brand

Jessica Alba created The Honest Company when she turned 29 to create a non-toxic line of household cleaning products.

The Honest Company has since expanded to sell baby, beauty, and bath products without toxic chemicals that are seemingly ubiquitous in popular items.

Jessica’s brand has flourished and even went public last year via an IPO.

While the company was initially listed with a $1.6 billion valuation, the estimates last year placed the stock at a respectable valuation of $550 million in February 2022.

Jessica has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with in the business world and acting space.