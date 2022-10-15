Jessica Alba in white crop top celebrates family

Businesswoman and actress Jessica Alba looked gorgeous and glowing for some fun with her beautiful family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jessica Alba showed beauty runs in the family as she and her crew were glowing in a new share.

Jessica posted a jam-packed carousel with her 19.8 million Instagram followers, who often see lifestyle tips and social-awareness posts.

The latest post featured the Honey actress at sunset with her gorgeous family, including her children and her longtime husband, Cash Warren.

The Honest Company CEO revealed that the seven-part carousel was actually a throwback.

But the throwback wasn’t ancient history– the photos were from last week.

The family was on hand for the Family Style Fest, and as one could infer from the name, there were a lot of tasty treats involved.

Jessica Alba enjoys her beautiful family

The first photo featured Cash on the end with his hands on the shoulders of his daughter, Honor Marie Warren. Next to Honor was Jessica holding her son with Cash, Hayes Alba Warren. On the side opposite her father was daughter Haven Garner Warren.

There were gorgeous flower bushes behind the family, and the setting sun caused the entire group to glow.

The second picture was a mother-daughter shot with Jessica and her daughter Haven. Jessica wore a white bandeau-style crop top, a chic brown overcoat, and high-waisted jeans. Jessica wore her hair back and parted down the middle with large hoop earrings and a chunky gold necklace.

Other photos showed Jessica and Cash with friends and other children.

Jessica added some flavor to her caption with a taco, lollipop, burrito, hamburger, and croissant emoji, indicating the variety of foods available at the gathering.

Her caption read, “last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things 🌮🍭🌯🍔🥟 #fbf #goodeats #fam.”

When the businesswoman isn’t busy running her highly-successful company, she spends a lot of time with her family.

But her business is still near and dear to her heart.

Jessica Alba talks Honest success

Jessica Alba starred in Dark Angel and consistently topped lists of hottest actresses.

But the actress wanted more for her life, and at 29, she began a company.

She started The Honest Company as a household goods brand that specialized in non-toxic products.

Today, her company has a valuation of hundreds of millions of dollars.

She told CNBC, “Successful, for me, means: I don’t have to live month to month. That was a stress and a burden that I lived with growing up, and when you’re in survival mode, it’s very difficult to have aspirations of the life that you dream of having.”

However, Jessica persevered and served as an inspiration to many.