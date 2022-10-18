Jessica Alba breaks a sweat on an exercise bike as she enjoys a Peloton workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jessica Alba‘s commitment to fitness continues as she shared a sweaty workout video featuring spandex and a Peloton.

Her post reminded her 19.9 million Instagram followers that it was a new week.

The video came after Jessica’s recent family share, featuring her husband, Cash Warren, and their children, Honor Marie Warren, Hayes Alba Warren, and Haven Garner Warren.

The founder of The Honest Company has always been in shape, but she changed her workout approach after becoming a mother of three.

Followers of Jessica may know that she treated her followers to healthy recipes and exercise videos, serving as motivation to others.

The Sin City star’s latest share was no exception, as she revealed an intimate look at her fitness regime.

Jessica Alba stuns in sweat session with exercise bike

Jessica rocked a gray sports bra and matching spandex pants as she worked up a sweat.

The actress sported a dewy glow and a flushed face as she pedaled fast on the exercise bike.

The interesting clip alternated between Jessica in an aesthetically pleasing gym and the video on her Peloton, with an instructor leading the way. Jessica was bare-faced and beautiful, with her light brown locks tucked back in a bun.

The camera zoomed out to reveal Jessica’s body glistening in sweat as she showed just how hard she could work out.

There was a large mirror and two plants on each side of the fitness studio in the back, adding to the symmetry of the shot.

Meanwhile, the hype hit song Unholy by Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras played, adding to the intense vibe of the clip.

The Honest CEO kept the motivation going in the caption.

She wrote, “It’s a new week 📆 let’s get it off to a strong start 💪🏽🚲 #mantramonday: you can and you will. because you’re bad a** like that 👊🏽 & with this week comes new strength and new thoughts ✨ #motivationmonday #letsgetit.”

Jessica Alba’s workout has changed

Although it was difficult to tell from the video, Jessica has switched up her workout routine over the years.

Specifically, she revealed that she doesn’t exercise as hard as she used to when she was younger.

Jessica told Women’s Health, “I always thought, I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon—that’s how hard I needed to work out.”

Jessica continued, “I’ve learned to mix it up and not feel like a failure if I’m not, you know, killing myself.”

For the Honey actress, that meant working out two to four times weekly and going a little less hard than before.