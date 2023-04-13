She may run a multi-million dollar business, but Jessica Alba made some time for relaxation, jetting away with her family and sharing the occasion.

The Honest Company founder has kept fans in the loop as she enjoyed leisurely moments in paradise.

One way that Jessica has kept in touch has been with her TikTok page, where she has amassed 8.4 million followers.

As Monsters and Critics reported, previous images saw the Sin City actress posing next to her eldest child, 14-year-old daughter Honor.

Shockingly to some, Honor was already taller than her actress mother. Standing close were Haven and Hayes, both well on their way to Honor’s height.

Jessica’s latest content was also captivating, as followers quickly learned.

With her toned figure and the exotic Hawaiian scenery, Jessica’s post was a definite win.

Jessica Alba and her family enjoy a vacation in Hawaii

Jessica has taken fans along on her recent vacation, and the results were magnificent. The 41-year-old created a montage that showed some highlights from the getaway

As fans saw, Jessica posed for adorable family photos with her three children and husband, Cash Warren.

Even the musical choices were perfect, with the actress choosing the situationally appropriate smash hit Surfin’ U.S.A. by The Beach Boys as a background track.

In one standout slide, Jessica smiled while wearing a green two-piece swimsuit and standing with a friend. The ladies looked like they were having a great time, soaking up the sun and viewing the sites.

The stunning visuals of the tropical destination, combined with the charm exuded by Jessica, likely left some followers feeling mesmerized.

Overall, Jessica’s vacation was filled with sun, sand, and swimsuits. At the same time, the clip served as a reminder that even busy entrepreneurs need time to step back, unwind, embrace life’s beauty, and spend time with family. This is especially true for Jessica, who created a business to provide her family with safe and clean ingredients.

Jessica Alba creates The Honest Company

In addition to her successful acting career, Jessica is probably best known for founding The Honest Company.

The reason Jessica created the company was to ensure the health of her young children. Accordingly, she chose ingredients that weren’t harmful to people or the environment.

Jessica’s venture has focused on ethically-produced consumer goods, championing transparency and eco-friendly processes.

With her foray into business, Jessica has significantly expanded her wealth while raising awareness about conscious consumerism.

Jessica’s endeavor skyrocketed, with the actress eventually taking the company public. At the time, the company had a $1.6 billion valuation. In February 2022, the valuation was estimated at $550 million.

Jessica reflected on her success, telling CNBC, “Successful, for me, means: I don’t have to live month to month.”

She continued, “That was a stress and a burden that I lived with growing up, and when you’re in survival mode, it’s very difficult to have aspirations of the life that you dream of having.”

As for Jessica — she certainly earned a vacation.