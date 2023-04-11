Jessica Alba posed for adorable family photos with her three children and husband, Cash Warren.

The 41-year-old looked sensational in a red top and matching high-waist skirt.

She posed next to her eldest daughter, 14-year-old daughter Honor, who is already taller than her.

Her other two children, 5-year-old son Hayes, and 11-year-old daughter Haven, posed for the family snap with their father Cash.

In the second snap, Alba shared a close-up family photo in which they all flashed bright smiles.

The actress and entrepreneur shared the photos with her 20.2 million followers, adding in the caption, “island time w my mains ❤️✌🏽💥🌴🥰.”

Jessica Alba shows her makeup free skincare routine with Honest Beauty

Alba showed her youthful skin in a video in which she demonstrated her skincare routine for a makeup free glow with products from her brand, Honest Beauty.

In the caption, she wrote, “my current #springbreak skincare routine 🌴💚 perfect if I’m goin for a makeup free vibe ✨ or prepping my skin for glam 💄.”

Alba didn’t list the products she used, but we got you covered. The stunning actress first applied the Daily Green Juice Antioxidant Super Serum, which retails for $24.99.

She then added The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer, which cost $29.99.

Alba rubbed the $27.99 Calm + Renew Melting Eye Balm under her eyes for a bright look and completed the skincare routine with the Gloss-C Lip Gloss, Moonstone that fans can get their hands on for $14.99.

Alba launched The Honest Company in 2011, and by 2021, the brand had $319 million in sales.

Due to the success of the company, they introduced the Honest Beauty brand, which offers makeup and skincare kits.

Jessica Alba looked stunning at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Alba looked amazing in a must-see dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash last month.

She shared photos from the event on her Instagram page and revealed she had a great time in the caption with a special shoutout to Michelle Yeoh, who won best actress for her role in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“anyone else down to run it back? 💃🏽💙✨ but on the real – shout out to all of the incredible Oscars winners 👏🏽🏆 @michelleyeoh making history!!! you are a queen 👑, badass 👊🏽 – all the things – congratulations 🙏🏽🤍,” Alba added to the caption.

The beauty wore an indigo shoulderless Carolina Herrera dress for a glamorous look.

She accessorized the outfit with a large diamond Bulgari jewelry necklace, coordinated earrings, and a matching Tyler Ellis handbag.

She shared several photos, posing with Kelly Sawyer, Trevor Noah, Miranda Kerr, and the late Kobe BrBryant’sife Vanessa and his daughter Natalia.