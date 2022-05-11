Jesse Williams nude video leaked from Take Me Out after Tony nomination

An audience member took a video of Jesse Williams nude during his performance in Take Me Out, and shared the video to Twitter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Jesse Williams, 40, has had his naked body splashed across the internet after an audience member at his broadway show Take Me Out filmed him during a scene in which he went completely nude; said person later posted the video to Twitter in a grotesque violation.

Nude video of Jesse was shared on Twitter without his consent

Once pictures of everyone’s favorite Grey’s Anatomy hunk were shared on the internet, it was like an avalanche, and too late to stop.

The actor appears in full-frontal nudity during a shower scene on stage, and it was during this that he was filmed without his consent.

To see still pictures (blurred) from the video, click here.

The companies running the production both made statements

The company that works with the theater, Yondr, asks members of the audience to put their phones in pouches which are then locked, though they keep it with them the whole time.

The company made a statement after the nude photos of Jesse were leaked, saying, “We are appalled that this policy has been violated and unauthorized footage of our acting company has been posted.”

Second Stage Theater, the company running the show made this statement: “It is deeply unfortunate that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience members, and most importantly, the case in this matter. Posting it on the internet is gross and unacceptable.”

Twitter was full of hilarious jokes about the leaked video

Fans of the actor were quick to jump on Twitter and make hilarious jokes about the actor, who many consider to be quite handsome.

One Twitter user wrote, “Whoever took one for the team and snuck camera to broadway to give us these Jesse Williams videos, thanks.”

If anything, it seems the nude leak may have just made Jesse and the Broadway production even more popular. It’s the old adage, all press is good press, right?

Whoever took one for the team and snuck camera to broadway to give us these Jesse Williams videos, thanks pic.twitter.com/T4z3caBloe — Jonathan Bailey’s Emmy Campaign Manager (@sameolegal) May 9, 2022

Jesse talked about appearing nude in the production on Watch What Happens Live

While the photos were being viewed with wide eyes across social media (just check out the size of the blur), Jesse appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 9 alongside co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and seemed pretty nonchalant about appearing on stage in his birthday suit.

Of his decision to appear nude in the show, he said, “It’s a body, once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a boy! I just have to make it not that big of a deal.”

He also spoke about audience reactions to him appearing naked on stage, saying, “A non-reaction [from the audience] is a really interesting reaction. The quiet, you know. Creates a lot of insecurity.”

Jesse said he doesn’t want to know if friends and family are in the audience

He claimed he would prefer not to know if his friends and family were in the audience, telling the host, “I didn’t know Ellen [Pompeo] or Debbie [Allen] were coming and I’ve learned in my first few weeks in production that I don’t want to know. I thought I was confident, ‘Oh yeah sure, tell me,’ and I realized I don’t wanna know, absolutely not.”

In the production, Jesse stars as a gay baseball player named Darren Lemming, and was nominated for a Tony Award on Monday for his part.

Jesse will appear in Take Me Out through June 11.