Jesse James Decker shows off her physique in more hot bikinis to support her swimwear line

Jesse James Decker was at it again, much to fans' delight, as she wowed in more revealing and sexy swim attire to promote her swim line.

Jesse James Decker was at it again, showing off her sexy physique in more stunning bikinis to promote her new swim line called Kittenish.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter took to her Instagram page today, sending the internet into a frenzy with some new bikini shots, her first bikini pics in over a month.

Wearing several different two-pieces, Jesse looked like a vision as she posed on the sandy beachside.

Jesse rocked new bikinis to support her swimwear line

In the first photo of the seven-part series, Jesse flaunted her curvaceous hips and toned tummy in a flattering, milk-chocolate-toned bikini with ruching along the bust line and a triangular swatch that made up the bottom part.

Jesse gave off a sultry wet look in the brown number, her soaked hair slicked back off her face while her hands casually fondled the strings of the bikini bottoms.

In pic number two, the singer, who recently took to the stage to perform at the WWE Wrestlemania event in Texas after telling her followers she performed while recovering from food poisoning and a stomach virus, wowed in a sexy white bikini.

The two-piece hugged her skin in all the right ways, with thick ties cinching off at her hips and a tiny triangle covering her bottom half in the front.

The next photo showed Jesse having a little fun as she playfully leaned forward in a bikini with white dots against a brown background, squeezing out her wet locks while revealing her toned leg and bum.

Photos 4 and 5 gave fans first a better view of the white bikini she donned in the second shot, displaying her full-frontal physique as she leaned against the sand while facing the camera.

Snap 5 had a slightly more toned-down vibe, with Jesse wearing a bright yellow bikini with a more flat-lined bust top and a more fully-covered bottom piece.

The final two pics gave viewers a close-up of the spotted bikini she wore previously, her imperfection-free skin glowing in the sun as she stretched in the sand for one photo while revealing the near-thong-like bottoms in another pic.

Fans went wild for the new bikini shots

With the caption “It’s here!! Kittenish Swim ✌️get it while it’s hot 🔥 y’all are gonna look amazing in these!!! Go grab right meow 😽,” Jesse’s fans went crazy over the sexy new looks and quickly took to her social media page to express their thoughts.

“‘GAHH DAMMM!!'” exclaimed one enthused follower, while others penned similar expressions of awe, writing “I want every single one😍,” “fitness goals 🔥,” “Wow 😍😍😍,” and “Obsessed 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Others made sure to mention Jesse’s stunning physique, saying things like “Do they come with this body?? Asking for a friend. I’m friend,” “I’m not eating until summer,” and “Can I have a calendar of you.?”

Jesse’s swim items are currently available for purchase at the Kittenish website.