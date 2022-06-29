Jenny Powell, 54, in animal print bikini looks fit and fantastic

Jenny Powell at Celebs On The Ranch Launch at Jerusalem Bar and Kitchen in Rathbone Place, London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Britain’s Wheel of Fortune presenter Jenny Powell was showing her impressive body off during a recent vacation, making many people forget about her age.

The 54-year-old TV personality, also known for hosting shows including Daybreak, Top of the Tops, and Wordplay, was photographed in a skimpy animal print bikini while enjoying some time in Ibiza, Spain.

That was in addition to another bikini look she rocked, which brought in plenty of rave reviews from her fans and followers on social media.

Jenny Powell shows off bikinis in Ibiza, Spain

Earlier this week, British Got Talent star Amanda Holden showed her age-defying bikini body at 51 from Italy. However, fellow British TV star, Jenny Powell, may have one-upped her, as she also showed off during her holiday.

A trip to Ibiza, Spain, was on the agenda for the TV presenter, as a photo surfaced from part of her visit to the tropical location. In the image (below), Powell is flaunting her best bikini body and bronze tan as she carries some San Pellegrino sparkling bottled waters from the bar in a wild tiger print bikini.

The skimpy two-piece swimsuit features a gold ring in the center of her top, with strings on the side of her bottoms. It also shows that Powell’s been putting in work, thanks to her love for yoga and dedication at the gym, as she reveals a toned figure, including muscular arms and a taut midsection.

Her vacation included time spent with her daughter, Constance, and close friend, Olivier Mourao, as they soaked up the sun on a daybed in a beautiful location.

Jenny Powell shows off her fit physique in an animal print bikini. Pic credit: GTres/SplashNews Taken today in Ibiza, Spain

In another photo she shared on her official Instagram page, Powell again showed that she looks fit and fantastic at 54.

In this image, she had her hair up and was all smiles, with blue skies, palm trees, and a pool providing a gorgeous scene. Powell posed in a white halterneck bikini with skimpy bottoms, displaying her slim, sculpted body.

Her caption praised The House of Darlings nestled in the hillside of Cala Tarida in Ibiza, calling it “a home from home that just gets to you and never leaves you.”

Additional slides on the IG post featured Powell doing some yoga and a video of her walking around in a long, dark dress with her hair down as she enjoys the beautiful location.

Fans and followers react to Powell’s fit bikini look

The latest Instagram post from Powell went on to rack up over 2,600 Likes and 188 comments as of this report, as admirers stopped by to praise the 54-year-old mother of two.

“You always look absolutely stunning Jenny Powell ❤️🔥😍🔥❤️😍xx,” one adoring fan commented.

“You still don’t brush up to bad for an oldish bird love,” another wrote.

Another fan told Jenny to “put that flat tummy away,” as it made them jealous to see the fit TV presenter in her bikini.

According to the Daily Star, Powell took to Instagram this past April to show fans and followers how yoga is an essential part of her routine for staying healthy in her 50s. It’s kept her looking incredible, but there was also a time when she had a significant health scare.

In May, Powell revealed that there was a point when she was struggling to get out of bed each day and couldn’t wait to return to her bed due to suffering from severe menopause symptoms.

“The menopause affected me mentally and I didn’t feel like me. My periods were awful, I’d have to change about five times a day and I lost that much blood that I became anaemic. I was really tired and depressed,” she shared with Closer, per UK’s Daily Mail.

Due to that blood loos and ignoring her symptoms for so long, she was ultimately rushed to the hospital to receive an iron infusion.

The fit mother of two and popular TV presenter has previously praised model Christie Brinkley, who has posed in a bikini in her late 60s. Powell has said she plans to do the same, continuing to wear the two-piece swimsuits into her 70s.