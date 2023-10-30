Jenny McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg announces major career event on GMA

Donnie Wahlberg was joined by his NKOTB bandmates for a huge announcement on Good Morning America.

The group that started the boy band craze in the late ’80s and early ’90s, New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), is getting back together once again to perform for the masses, much to the delight of their legion of fans.

Donnie Wahlberg, along with Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight, announced they’re going on tour next year.

The Magic Summer 2024 Tour will feature not only NKOTB but old-school rival artists and special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who joined the band for their Total Package Tour back in 2017.

The mostly outdoor tour will kick off on June 14, 2024, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at the Blossom Music Center and will run through August 25, 2024.

The tour will come to an end in Noblesville, Indiana, at the Ruoff Music Center, with more than 40 shows in between.

Donnie Wahlberg says the upcoming NKOTB tour will be ‘true magic’

In a release, Donnie said, “The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments, and the memories that we get to create — and recreate — with our amazing fans each night.”

“Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed,” the wife to Jenny McCarthy added.

On their YouTube channel and Instagram feed, NKOTB uploaded a promotional video as they brought to life the doll versions of themselves.

NKOTB is also releasing a 15th-anniversary special edition of The Block album

Longtime fans of NKOTB will be happy to hear that in addition to their tour announcement, the band will also release a special 15th-anniversary edition of their 2008 reunion album, The Block.

The deluxe collection album will feature four previously unreleased songs, some bonus material, and a remix of their song Dirty Dancing featuring Joshua, DK, and Dino of the K-pop group Seventeen.

NKOTB’s venues will mimic many of the same ones they performed at during their tour with a similar name, the 1990 Magic Summer Tour.

NKOTB’s 1990 Magic Summer Tour was one of the top 10 highest-grossing concert tours in the 1990s.

Since reuniting in 2007, the band has performed before sold-out crowds and has sold nearly 4 million tickets and even doubled their crowd sizes.

Tickets for the Magic Summer 2024 Tour go on sale this Friday, November 3, with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning Wednesday, November 1. Details are available on NKOTB’s website, www.nkotb.com.