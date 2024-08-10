Jenny McCarthy’s fans stunned by her youthful appearance: ‘Do you age?’

Jenny McCarthy must be bathing in the Fountain of Youth.

The Masked Singer judge hasn’t aged one bit, according to her fans.

The 51-year-old TV personality recorded herself in an up-close video to kick off the weekend, and her admirers were blown away by her age-defying appearance.

Jenny shared her favorite beads company with her 1.7 million Instagram followers in the Reel, noting it’s her and her husband Donnie Wahlberg’s favorite small business.

The former MTV star gushed over her beaded bracelets in the video, looking ageless with natural-looking makeup and her signature blonde locks styled in loose waves.

In the caption, Jenny shared the information for the bead brand, writing, “OBSESSED with these beads from @shop.gigibead and I just saw she has a few back in stock if you want to gobble them up before they go. #luxbeads #friendshipbracelets #friendshipbeads.”

Jenny’s Reel garnered nearly 7,000 likes, and hundreds of her fans and followers headed to the comments.

Many of the comments were from Jenny’s fans who also shop GiGi Beads’ bracelets; others complimented her makeup in the video; and some expressed their disbelief at how Jenny seemingly defies aging.

Jenny’s fans can’t believe how amazing she looks

“Just does not age. Unreal,” voiced @riaanjanse.

Another follower jokingly asked, “Are you sure you’re the right age to be married? LOL.”

One Instagram user commented that Jenny gets “more stunning” with every post.

“Forever Gorgeous you!” added @patshields1972.

Others told Jenny she looks “as amazingly beautiful as always” and asked whether she ever ages.

In response to one of Jenny’s followers who asked Jenny if she ages, another commenter joked, “She can afford not to.”

Here’s how Jenny maintains her youthful appearance

It’s true that Jenny looks amazingly youthful with a plump, wrinkle-free complexion, so what is her secret?

The former Playboy Bunny is certainly no stranger to cosmetic surgery.

She had two breast augmentations but hasn’t copped to any other surgical interventions involving her face.

She has, however, admitted to getting Botox injections, confessing in 2009, “I love Botox, I absolutely love it.”

Jenny also called the injectable neurotoxin a “savior” and claims she only does small doses and only in her forehead.

She has denied augmenting her pout, claiming during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “I don’t put anything in my lips.”

The blonde beauty has also had a procedure called Emsculpt to target belly fat and tighten her midsection.

In addition, Jenny had a fat transfer on her hands to keep them looking as youthful as possible.

She explained the procedure during an interview with Us Weekly in 2023, stating, “I’m not an Ozempic person.”

“I wanted a permanent solution to a targeted area with a bonus of fixing my hands — and that’s what I got.”

In addition to some nips and tucks, some injectables, and her vegan makeup line, Formless Beauty, Jenny’s healthy lifestyle also keeps her looking vibrant.

The mom of one incorporates a healthy gluten and dairy-free diet into her daily life, along with strength training, running three to five times per week, yoga twice a week, lunges, sit-ups, pushups, and planks.