Jenny McCarthy’s fans in shock over older sister’s age as she shows off dance moves

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy looks fantastic for her age, and clearly, it runs in the family.

Jenny, 51, recently commemorated her sister Lynette McCarthy’s birthday with an Instagram post dedicated to her older sibling.

Jenny and Lynette were joined by their dad, Dan McCarthy, for a dinner party.

In the Instagram Reel, Jenny filmed Lynette as she showed off her fun-loving side, doing some crunches from her chair before busting out some humorous dance moves.

In the caption of the post, Jenny joked, “Happy birthday to my equally crazy sister @lynettemcphoto. You make 70 look so good.”

She continued, “Hope your next year is even better. (If you make it to 71) 🤣,” adding the hashtags #happybirthday, #olderbutsexier, and #sagatarius.

Most of Jenny’s IG followers were taken aback by her comment, in disbelief that Lynette is actually 70 years old.

Jenny McCarthy’s fans are in disbelief over her sister’s age-defying appearance

“Wait 70? Absolutely no way, holy crap, she looks late 40s at most,” wrote one of Jenny’s skeptical fans.

Another penned, “Damn 70? She don’t look 40! You go girl! Happy Birthday @lynettemcphoto 🎉🎈🎉🎈.”

Jenny’s followers don’t believe that her sister, Lynette, is 70 years old. Pic credit: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

“This chick is not 70!” wrote another doubter.

Lynette set the record straight in response to another one of Jenny’s followers who speculated that the Formless Beauty founder was having a little fun with her sister in regards to her age.

“Happy Birthday @lynettemcphoto !” commented another one of Jenny’s followers, adding, “I’m guessing Jenny is joking about the age thing. You look fabulous!”

Lynette verified that she isn’t actually 70 years old. Pic credit: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Lynette replied to the Instagram user, confirming that she’s, in fact, 53, not 70 years old.

“Yep! Typical sisterly love! I’m 53. ☺️,” read Lynette’s comment.

Jenny and her three sisters are all talented and successful in their own right

Not only do Jenny and Lynette look fabulous in their fifties, but they also share a knack for arts and entertainment as well as a sense of humor.

Lynette is a photographer and has captured her sister for some important events in her life, including a Texas Hold ‘Em fundraising tournament that Jenny and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, participated in last summer.

Lynette has also shot Jenny in promotional ads for The Jenny McCarthy Show on Sirius XM.

Lynette and Jenny comprise the two eldest of four sisters in the McCarthy family.

Jenny’s 49-year-old sister, Jo Anne, AKA JoJo, is a professional makeup artist and former pro basketball player, and her other sister, Amy, 47, is an actress.