Jenny McCarthy ‘unrecognizable’ during appearance on Today Show: ‘What did she do to her face?’

Jenny McCarthy made an appearance on The Today Show a few days ago, but viewers weren’t quite sure who they were looking at.

That’s because Jenny’s critics think The Masked Singer judge has altered her face beyond recognition.

Jenny was on hand at NBC Studios in New York City, where she sat alongside hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to discuss the upcoming new season of The Masked Singer and her son, Evan, who works as a production assistant on the show.

Although the focus of Jenny’s segment was to promote her work, many of her fans and critics couldn’t help but focus instead on her appearance.

Jenny uploaded a clip from her segment to Instagram, where the post received over 36,000 likes.

In addition, hundreds of Today Show fans and Jenny’s followers offered their thoughts, and many of them couldn’t help but express their concern over her altered looks, deeming her unrecognizable.

Heading to the comments section, many Today Show viewers questioned why she’s had so much work done to alter her face.

Today Show viewers no longer recognize Jenny McCarthy during her recent appearance on the show

One such viewer asked, “What happened to her face?” adding, “I literally didn’t recognize her. So sad women feel the need to alter their faces.”

“Did not even recognize her!!!” wrote another Instagram user, calling the situation “So sad.”

Another viewer agreed that Jenny’s changed appearance was “sad” and wrote that she no longer looks like herself.

Today Show viewers found Jenny to be “unrecognizable.” Pic credit: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

“She is always beautiful but I have to say that I really did not recognize her,” wrote another Instagram user, who felt that Jenny has taken her cosmetic procedures “one step too far.”

“Unrecognizable,” read another similar comment.

What procedures and surgeries has Jenny undergone to alter her appearance?

Jenny has been open in the past about going under the knife to change her looks. The 50-year-old former Playmate of the Year has copped to getting Botox injections, admitting that she “absolutely loves” what it does for her appearance, calling the neurotoxin a “savior.”

The mom of one has denied getting lip filler injections, however, but has been open about undergoing several breast augmentations. Jenny’s first breast augmentation took place when she was 19 years old, and her last two were performed by plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Jenny revealed in 2013 that she once went for a smaller breast size before deciding to go larger after giving birth to her son, Evan.

“Because after childbirth, for people that don’t know, your boobs turn into, like, pancakes,” Jenny confessed.