Jenny McCarthy mistaken for Khloe Kardashian in unrecognizable pic: ‘Same surgeon?’

Maybe she’s born with it; maybe it’s … plastic surgery?

That’s what Jenny McCarthy‘s fans and critics are asking after seeing The Masked Singer judge’s latest image.

Jenny showed off one of her glam looks ahead of a night of work at CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, California, in a recent Instagram Reel.

The 51-year-old television personality donned a form-fitting blue dress with cut-outs as she struck a few poses to the tune of …Ready For It? by Taylor Swift.

Jenny worked her angles for the camera in the video, giving her glam squad a shout-out in the caption.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Masked Singer Glam squad nod,” Jenny wrote, including the Instagram handles for her makeup artist, Angee Garibyan, her hair stylist, Scott King, her wardrobe stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, and her makeup company, Formless Beauty Beauty by Jenny, as well as several hashtags which read #glam, #makeuplooks, and #makeup.

Jenny’s post received nearly 17,5000 likes, and hundreds more took the comments section, where they gushed over her look for the evening.

Fans and critics think Jenny McCarthy is starting to resemble Khloe Kardashian

Among the praise she received were quite a few comments from fans comparing her to another beautiful celebrity: Khloe Kardashian.

“I thought this was Khloe Kardashian at first,” wrote @sunset_mindy.

Pic credit: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Another Instagram follower echoed the sentiment, writing, “I thought you were Khloe [Kardashian].

In response, @lanakay66 commented, “I thought I was the only one who thought that.”

“Khloe? Same surgeon?” asked @russo4709.

Others commented and, rather than comparing her appearance to Khloe’s, pointed out that, generally, Jenny looked unrecognizable in the video.

Jenny’s fans are shocked by her unrecognizable appearance

A couple of Jenny’s followers asked, “Who is this?”

Another skeptic commented, “Doesn’t even look like her?”

Pic credit: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

@kat_2376 voiced, “Gee, I need the name and number to your surgeon. You look fantastic!!! Work it girl!!!”

Here is how Jenny has transformed her looks

Since Jenny entered the scene back in the 1990s, the former Playboy model has transformed her appearance, and these days, she looks better than ever.

So, what has Jenny had done to achieve her youthful appearance at 51 years old?

Jenny has copped to some plastic surgery, although not on her face. She had two breast augmentations performed by Dr. Terry Dubrow, once to go smaller and another time to go bigger.

The blonde beauty has also undergone an AirSculpt procedure to target belly fat and tighten her midsection and had fat transfer on her hands.

As far as Jenny’s face is concerned, she hasn’t admitted to having a facelift or any other surgical procedures, but she has been open about her affinity for Botox.

In 2009, Jenny told Michigan Avenue Magazine, “I love Botox, I absolutely love it.”

Then, in 2012, Jenny told Life & Style, “c

Although Jenny is a Botox proponent, she claims that she doesn’t get any lip filler injections to plump her pout.

“I don’t put anything in my lips,” Jenny claimed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen.

Whatever Jenny is or isn’t doing to her appearance, we wonder whether the Singled Out alum’s secret has been bathing in the Fountain of Youth.