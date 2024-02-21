Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are a ‘power couple’ in matching satin jackets for courtside date night

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy and Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg showed off their sense of style and love for each other on a recent date night.

The couple of 11 years brought their fashion A-game for a star-studded date night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Donnie posted some snaps from their night out on Instagram, much to the delight of their millions of fans and followers.

In the first post, Donnie and Jenny modeled their matching satin jackets. Jenny sported a hot pink jacket with white trim, and Donnie opted for a light blue one, paying homage to Indiana State basketball.

Donnie’s accompanying caption read, “All Star Game Date Night with my Queen. @jennymccarthy @nba @nbaontnt #nba #allstar ❤️ #love #happy #goodtimes #friends.”

In Donnie’s second post, he uploaded a group photo including himself, Jenny, and some other famous faces, such as Kenny Edmonds, AKA Babyface, and Fat Joe.

The group smiled as Donnie snapped a selfie, captioning it, “Just hanging out. All Star Game fun. ❤️

A fan account captured some more of Donnie’s photos and videos from the evening, as seen in the post below, shared by @kimmy_robinson_66 on Instagram.

Donnie got a shout-out from @theshopindy, where he snagged his baby blue satin jacket.

In the caption, the vintage-inspired clothing shop wrote, “@donniewahlberg rocking with The Shop tonight!”

Donnie gave his fans and followers a look at the back of his jacket, which featured the Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird’s last name across the back.

The NKOTB crooner also shared a video of himself and Jenny modeling their head-to-toe attire in slow-motion as they posed on the blue carpet for the All Star 2024 game.

The duo did a twirl in sync as Jenny showed off her pleated black leather skirt and combat boots, and Donnie held a basketball for the recording.

Donnie also uploaded a selfie he took with another boy band icon, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” read the caption under their photo.

Donnie’s photos were a hit with his fans, who commented on Instagram, deeming him and Jenny their favorite couple.

“This picture [made] my night!” wrote one Instagram user. “My two favorite people love you guys have fun.”

“You both look amazing!” added another fan. “@jennymccarthy that pink jacket makes your eyes pop. I hope you two have an amazing evening.”

Other commenters chimed in, calling Jenny and Donnie the “perfect couple,” expressing their love for the husband-and-wife duo.

“Power couple!” wrote another adoring fan.

While Donnie chose to share some serious moments from his and Jenny’s date night, the Formless Beauty founder opted to share their more humorous courtside moments.

Jenny held her phone as she and Donnie recorded themselves using a Snapchat filter that drastically exaggerated their faces looking upward.

The couple laughed as they saw themselves in the camera, and over the video, Jenny wrote, “This is not ok.”

“Would you still love me if I looked like this?” Jenny asked Donnie, who joked, “I don’t know. I wouldn’t be able to see you cuz I keep looking up this way.”

“Snapchat did us so wrong,” Jenny captioned the hilarious video, adding, “#datenight 🤣.”