Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra are bikini babes for SKIMS ‘wet hot summer’

Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra are proving they still got it decades after they rose to fame.

The two 90s bombshell beauties show off their bikini bodies in a new campaign for Kim Kardashian’s company SKIMS.

Carmen, 51, and Jenny, 50, used social media to reveal their new gig in a jaw-dropping video that leaves little to the imagination.

Set to the tune of Cherry Pie by Warrant, Jenny and Carmen sported tiny black SKIMS bikinis in the footage.

They were covered in suds as they washed a red Corvette in an ode to their pin-up days.

Carmen and Jenny were on fire in the video, which seriously could have been shot back in the heyday of their careers as they teased, “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS.”

Each of them shared the video on Instagram, writing, “It’s a wet hot summer in @SKIMS Swim featuring me and my girl,” tagging the other person.

Later Carmen shared a picture of her in a SKIMS black one-piece swimsuit, captioning the image, “i’m all about rock n roll 🤘🏼🎸 @skims #skims❣️.”

Looking that good isn’t easy, and Carmen and Jenny have shared secrets that work for them.

Jenny McCarthy used AirSculpt to slim down

The wife of Donnie Wahlberg has slimmed down recently, but she hasn’t jumped on the Ozempic craze. She opted not to take it because it wasn’t a permanent solution.

Jenny also didn’t simply lose the weight through nutrition and fitness though. In an interview with Us Weekly, The Masked Singer judge used AirSculpt to get her new thinner physique.

According to the website, AirSculpt is a minimally invasive technique “designed to delicately remove unwanted fat through a two-millimeter-wide entry point with no needle, no scalpel, and no stitches — all while you’re awake.”

Carmen Electra teases her wellness shortcut

Although Carmen does a lot of dancing to stay in shape, she also has a few shortcuts she uses to help her stay fit and healthy. Speaking with The Cut, Carmem admitted that she starts her day with two bottles of water.

Carmen also spilled that she listens to her body. If she’s pushing herself too hard, whether working out at the gym, dancing, or simply being too busy, Carmen reveals her body will let her know.

Other secrets of Carmen include allowing herself to enjoy her sweets in moderation while also doing everything she can to minimize stress.

These may not sound like big revelations, but they work for Carmen.

Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra are giving off all the nostalgic 90s vibes in their new campaign for SKIMS.

What do you think of the campaign?