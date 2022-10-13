Jenny Garth sizzles in plunging corset, shows off gorgeous view

Jennie Garth looked amazing in her black pantsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennie Garth looked incredible this week as she stunned in a black pantsuit.

The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looked stylish in the wide-legged outfit designed by Christian Siriano as she posed with her hands in her pockets in New York.

Sharing the picture to her 939 K Instagram followers, Jennie wore her hair in a bouncy high-ponytail and added long, jeweled earrings which framed her face.

Adding a pair of black strappy sandals to complete the outfit, Jennie later took to Instagram to thank her glam team for putting the look together.

“When you get the opportunity to work with people you love, it doesn’t feel like work anymore. This is my love @danielmartin,” she gushed about her make-up artist. “He’s pretty much a magician. And I just love him is all. #somuchlove.”

Daniel reciprocated the feeling and commented, “I love you so much friend! Thank you always for the laughs and allowing me to be a part of your adventures! Cheers to many more together.”

Jennie Garth rocks a black pantsuit

Earlier in the week, Jennie showcased the outfit at a fitting with designer Christian.

Adding a huge wide-brimmed black feather hat to her look, she wrote, “You can dress me up! Thank you @csiriano I [heart] you!” adding a purple love heart emoji.

Jennie has been rocking the pantsuit look recently. At the end of last month, she stepped out in a similar number at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas — although the outfit was a little more risque than her latest look, as it had a plunging neckline and sheer panels.

Jennie Garth opens up about her health battle

Jennie recently opened up about her health battle with arthritis — the same condition that her daughter Lola was diagnosed with when she was just five years old.

Jennie — who also shares Luca, 25, and Fiona, 16, with her ex-husband, actor Peter Facinelli, 48 — reveals that while Lola, now 19, is now pain-free and living a normal life 14 years later, seeing her child in pain was “was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through.”

“It was definitely a hard time for our whole family,” she said in an interview with People. “She was in the hospital for quite a number of days and received treatment there.”

The actress was also diagnosed with the condition five years ago, at the age of 45, and says she was shocked to hear the words come out of her doctor’s mouth.

“Because I kind of associate arthritis with… I’m not old enough to have arthritis. Let’s put it that way. You can have arthritis at any age and I wasn’t really aware of that,” she explained.

Last month, Jennie uploaded a video to her Instagram to talk to her followers about Pain Awareness Month and what she does to help her symptoms.