Jennifer Love Hewitt unrecognizable in latest selfie: ‘What happened to her face?’

Jennifer Love Hewitt had some exciting news to share with her fans, but her critics were more focused on something completely different.

Earlier this week, Jennifer debuted her book Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration & Making Every Day Magical.

The 45-year-old mom of three made the announcement on Instagram, along with a recent selfie.

The caption of the post, also shared by E! News, read, “Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a first look at her memoir Inheriting Magic, which features a rare glimpse of her and husband Brian Hallisay’s three kids: Autumn, Atticus and Aidan. Link in bio for the sweet image. (📷: Instagram).”

The accompanying photo featured Jennifer snapping an up-close selfie with a half-smile on her face as she stared intently at the camera.

Jennifer wore her dark hair down in loose waves, and her makeup achieved a dewy and natural, no-makeup look.

In the comments section of the post, Jennifer was met with an abundance of congratulations from her fans, who expressed how excited they were to read her book.

But just as abundant were comments from critics who pointed out that Jennifer looks much different these days — so much so that they’ve deemed her unrecognizable.

Jennifer Love Hewitt shocks fans and critics

“She has [changed] so much!!!!! I like the old Jennifer Love Hewitt alot better!!!!!” commented one Instagram user.

@elizabethgoetzcottle claimed they don’t recognize Jennifer anymore “unless it says her name after all the cosmetic surgery. She was so pretty!!!”

Another critic felt as though Jennifer’s appearance was so drastically altered, they compared it removing her “entire head” and placing it one someone else’s.

Some asked who was pictured in the photo, unable to recognize Jennifer, while another shocked critic asked, “Wtf [happened] to her? Omg.”

“This chick had a face transplant for sure,” @miamills_1461 deduced, while @disney4lfe07 added, “This is not the Jennifer Love Hewitt that I know.”

Jennifer fires back at accusations she had cosmetic surgery

After being bombarded with questions about having work done, Jennifer decided to set the record straight.

Last year, Jennifer addressed the rumors that she had gone under the knife or the needle to alter her appearance.

In an Instagram Story slide, the 9-1-1 actress uploaded some highly-filtered photos, captioning them, “So many people said I look different.”

“I look the same as always,” she continued. “Couldn’t look more natural…Filters don’t change you that much.”

“But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer alum added. “Be good. Be kind. Spread love.”

Jennifer denies having a brow lift

Further addressing rumors that she underwent a brow lift, Jennifer admitted that she’d never even heard of the procedure, continuing to shoot down the gossip.

“I didn’t even know you could lift your brows like that. The only thing that I’ve done is microblading with Audrey [Glass],” Jennifer confessed.

According to Jennifer, her secret to looking like she had a brow lift is a product from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line, the Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel.

Jennifer publicly thanked Selena in her Instagram Story, crediting the singer’s brow gel for her lifted appearance, maintaining that her look is au naturel.