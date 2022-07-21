Jennifer Lopez’s mom says Ben Affleck is her ‘true love’

Jennifer Lopez’s mom knew that Ben Affleck and her daughter were meant to be. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

One of Bennifer’s biggest fans may be Jennifer Lopez’s mother, who is reportedly happy to see Ben Affleck and her daughter married.

Apparently, Jennifer’s mother, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez, has been confident that the two were made for each other over all these years.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Sunny Hostin confirmed that Lupe believed the two belonged together.

Sunny revealed, “I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love,” before adding, “I’ve spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love.”

As far as Sunny and possibly Lupe are concerned, the two are living their own fairy tale.

Sunny also noted, “She should have married him the first time.”

Jennifer Lopez’s new name is Jennifer Affleck

Sunny is sure that Bennifer will stand the test of time and “live happily ever after,” especially since JLo took Ben’s last name.

That’s right, Jennifer Lopez is now officially Jennifer Affleck.

Though it may not have the same ring as JLo, the singer is truly happy with her marriage, and the new name proves it.

She confirmed that she would go by her married name in her weekly newsletter when she signed off, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Jennifer Lopez details marriage to Ben Affleck

Shortly after the wedding news broke on Sunday, JLo sent out her newsletter, On the JLo, with the subject line, “We did it!”

She gave all the details of her marriage to Ben in the newsletter, opening with, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

She revealed that on Saturday night, she and Ben flew to Vegas and waited for their marriage license along with four other couples, “all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She shared some touching moments from their trip: “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday— all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

She admitted that they almost didn’t make it to the wedding chapel in time, but they stayed open a little later for the two to get married.

The two got married in “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet,” and now can express their love to the entire world, just as they wanted to do 20 years ago.