Jennifer Lopez twirls in black bikini for summer mode

Jennifer Lopez sizzles by the pool in a black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The official start of summer may be a few weeks away, but it’s time for summer now as far as Jennifer Lopez is concerned. Memorial Day weekend kicked off summer for the 52-year-old, but the holiday was only the beginning.

JLo took to social media today to share a new post with her 210+ million followers to kick off the start of summer. The stunning bombshell stood poolside in a pair of stiletto heels with her legs on full display.

A sheer black robe was draped over her body as she posed in a black bikini, showing off her fit physique and washboard abs as she declared, “Summer mode: activated.”

Jennifer Lopez shows off abs in black bikini

JLo’s post opened up with a head-on shot of the famed beauty. She goes forward with a cool stare as her hair is feathered around her face.

Her eyes are just barely visible behind her sunglasses, and fans can catch a glimpse of her large hoop earrings. More captivating is her physique on full display, showing off ample cleavage and her toned abs.

The next photo shows her standing in a perfect model’s pose, one leg slightly forward as her robe flows behind her. Her toned body features a perfect tan ready for the pool behind her.

The last swipe shows a video that gives fans a full 360 view of her outfit. She steps forward and gives a spin, her robe flowing behind her as fans catch a glimpse of her most precious assets.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She finishes her spin to pose again, one over-the-shoulder shot with her hip out and another with her hands on her hips. She gives another twirl before the clip ends.

JLo added the hashtag “#linkinbio” to her description, and when fans follow the link, it opens an entry page for a giveaway and the chance to win a fully-paid-for voyage through Virgin Voyages.

Jennifer Lopez wears patriotic minidress for Memorial Day

JLo welcomed Memorial Day with a patterned red, white, and blue minidress as she sat poolside.

The actress had her long hair down, and the locks framed her face as she gazed into the camera.

Fans can see her wear two sets of sunglasses in the past and at least two other pairs sitting next to her as she lounges.

While some fans are waiting to hear when JLo and Ben Affleck will finally seal the deal and marry after their reunion, others are enjoying watching the stunning dancer show off her summer body.