Jennifer Lopez topless in white fur jacket for Jenny from the Block anniversary

Jennifer Lopez went topless in a white fur jacket for Jenny from the Block throwback. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez has come out with some major hits in her time, from Let’s Get Loud to If You Had My Love, but there is no song as iconic or well know from the singer as Jenny from the Block.

The triple threat singer, actress, and dancer released the song in September 2002, and it’s still as well known today as it was then.

The song is about Jennifer finding fame and earning tons of money, yet also trying to stay humble and down to earth, never forgetting her roots in The Bronx.

She shared a video created by fan account @jenfrombx to her Instagram Stories, which features clips from the famous Jenny from the Block music video.

In it, Jennifer wore a white fur jacket with nothing underneath, looking incredibly bronzed as if she had spent the day on a boat in St. Tropez.

She wore green bikini bottoms with silver embellishment and what appeared to be clear heels, though they weren’t entirely visible.

Her brunette hair was slicked back in a tight bun, and she wore bronze eyeshadow with fire engine red lipstick for a glam look.

Jennifer swiveled her hips as she lowered herself to the ground, with the video later cutting to a man throwing a woman up into the air while frolicking in the ocean.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer Lopez shared clips from Jenny from the Block to celebrate 20th anniversary

Jennifer Lopez shared her video on her Instagram, featuring various clips from the Jenny from the Block music video and from different live performances of the song.

The beginning of the clip features the iconic boom boom clap from the Queen song We Will Rock You before diving into the Jenny from the Block song and music video. In it, Jennifer can be seen dancing in her living room as the paparazzi take a secret video.

Later, she dances in the street wearing beige cargo pants, a beige tank top that she lifted to reveal her toned abs, sky-high heels, and a pageboy hat.

Clips from her Super Bowl LIV Halftime show are also featured, in which she wore a one-piece leather suit with leather thigh-high boots.

At one point, she is even shown dancing during a live show with Taylor Swift, amid other clips of several live performances of the iconic song.

Jennifer captioned the post, “Celebrating 2️⃣0️⃣ years of #JennyFromTheBlock ✨ #ThisIsMeThen #Throwback.”

Ben Affleck was featured in the Jenny from the Block music video

Ben Affleck, Jennifer’s current husband, was featured in the music video, which came out not long before the pair split up for several years. He even told Daily Record in 2008, “If I have a regret, it was doing the music video. But that happened years ago. I’ve moved on.”

The music video showed Ben and Jen being caught by paparazzi various times, with Ben even rubbing suntan lotion on Jennifer’s butt at one point. And then along came Gigli, famously considered one of the worst movies of all time, with a 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.