Jennifer Lopez topless in bed discusses fears

Jennifer Lopez is topless in a comfy bed as she opens up about her fears for Poosh. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez got vulnerable with fans as she posed in bed and discussed her fears.

The newlywed has been posting intimate photos often lately. One shot saw Jennifer in a Parisian hotel as she soaked in a bath following her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The latest share appeared on the Instagram Story for Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle and wellness website.

The photo featured a bare-faced Jennifer in bed with a smile on her face. She held her phone in one hand and placed the other behind her head and pillow.

Jennifer’s dark locks featured a bedhead look with a center part and loose waves.

Text over the photo read, “Why should you write down your fears in the morning?”

The picture prompted viewers to follow the link to learn the answer to that question.

Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

The Poosh site featured an article that gave a few reasons for writing down fears.

Poosh explains why you write down your fears in the morning

Although the Poosh article did not reference Jennifer, her face could have inspired people to click the link. The Poosh story featured the ideologies of a life coach, who offered advice about the fear journal.

The article compared writing down fears to a gratitude journal. For those unaware, a gratitude journal is where a person writes down what they are grateful for each day. The list serves as an affirmation of things going well in life and creates a positive feedback loop.

A similar process is thought to be occurring with a fear journal. A fear journal provides the writer with a list of concerns that, more often than not, do not come to fruition. The purpose of the fear journal is to help the writer establish that many fears are not rational and serve no purpose.

As for J Lo, she has been quite vocal about her self-care routines, often posting from the bath and writing letters to her fans via her On the JLo newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez talks anxiety and self-care

Jennifer recently opened up about an anxiety attack that changed her life.

She said, “I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy — and that’s where my journey to wellness began.”

Another recent Instagram post featured Jennifer in a bubble bath before an award show appearance as she preached happiness from the tub.

J Lo often posts the hashtag “selfcaresunday” to remind fans of the importance of taking care of one’s self.