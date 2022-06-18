Jennifer Lopez talks to fans from her bathtub 

Jennifer Lopez enjoys a bathtub soak. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jennifer Lopez posted a video from her bathtub where she “soaked her bones” after a long day preparing for a show. She showed how hardworking she was as she used her relaxation time to promote her brand and announce a new product on shelves next week.

Jennifer spends a lot of the time in the bathtub and has some memories there. She recently revealed that for Ben Affleck’s second proposal to her, he popped the question while she was taking a bath.

Jennifer also did a bathtime ahead of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she impressed upon fans the importance of self-care and taking time for oneself.

Jennifer Lopez shares from the comfort of her bathtub

A Jennifer Lopez fan account shared the sudsy video of Jennifer discussing her beauty brand from the bath.

Jennifer’s hair was wet and in a bun as she sat in the bubbly bath and talked to the camera. She smoothed her hair and said to the camera, “Hey everybody, I’m in my favorite place, the bath.”

Jennifer continued, “It was a long day, and I’m prepping for a show, so, you know, I had to soak these bones.”

Jennifer touched her face and hair and said, “But I wanted to jump on here and just let everybody know that our newest product, that Overnight Hustle, which I introduced to you a few weeks ago, is about to launch in Sephora and on Sephora.com.”

J Lo excitedly announced that her latest product from J Lo beauty would be on shelves in Sephora on June 20.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Behind Jennifer was a bathroom mirror that showed off her naked bath.

The caption read, “@jlo Talks about a new product 💥As of June 20, there will be products available at @sephora from @jlobeauty.”

J Lo described the benefits of her product, which included resurfacing and smoothing the skin overnight.

Jennifer Lopez talks about the mistake at Super Bowl halftime with Shakira

Jennifer Lopez did not mince words when she described her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Colombian sensation Shakira during the documentary Halftime.

Jennifer discussed the double-threat Super Bowl halftime performance and seemed unhappy with the allotted performing time, given their caliber of celebrity.

Jennifer said, “I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should [have half],” apparently not looking to do a duet performance with the Hips Don’t Lie singer.

J Lo opined, “If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f**king done.”

Halftime is available for streaming on Netflix.