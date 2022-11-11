Jennifer Lopez shared a very daring look as the braless beauty posed outside in a chic ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez showed her fabulous day and night fashions with a recent social media post.

Jennifer has been extraordinarily busy counting the days until the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, This is Me… Then.

She also celebrated a major milestone as she graced the December cover of Vogue.

The booked and busy singer made time to treat her 226 million Instagram followers to her latest work.

As she revealed in the caption, she tried her hand at a day-to-night look with great success.

The first look saw the Bronx native in head-to-toe white, looking angelic in a skintight dress with a plunging neckline and fashionable fur coat. The second look revealed Jennifer in a nighttime look with an equally glamorous black outfit.

Jennifer Lopez shows curves in day and night looks

Jennifer’s dark tresses were slicked back in an elegant updo featuring a low bun.

The first photo showed Jennifer as she struck a pose with a glammed-up face. She went braless in a white dress with a low-cut neckline and layered necklaces, including one that read, “Jennifer and Ben.”

Jennifer paired the daring dress with a warm-looking white fur coat as she appeared elegant and sophisticated. She stood outside in front of a white brick wall with beautiful vines growing, adding a touch of nature to the picture.

The second shot featured Jennifer as she posed in front of elegant place settings and an intricately designed table. She smiled in the picture as she overlooked the fabulous decor.

A swipe right showed Jennifer’s night look with a mirror selfie. J. Lo looked serious as she held her phone in one hand, revealing her massive wedding ring. She switched from a white gown to a black dress with a similarly low-cut neckline and black fur.

Finally, Jennifer showed a picture of a tropical drink, likely non-alcoholic. The drink sat in front of a table with poker chips, likely belonging to her husband, Ben Affleck, who has long loved the game.

Jennifer Lopez becomes Global Brand Ambassador for Intimissimi

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Jennifer recently became the Global Brand Ambassador for Intimissimi. Intimissimi has great popularity in Europe and has tried to break into the North American market with the help of its newest ambassador.

Intimissimi has another famous representative, Italian influencer, Chiara Ferragni.

Jennifer started posting lingerie posts on her social media accounts shortly after news of her latest deal went public.

With a Vogue cover, a big anniversary, and a lingerie brand deal, Jennifer has a lot on her plate but manages to make it look effortless.