Jennifer Lopez enjoys a date night with her new husband, Ben Affleck, and shares photos of her outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Lopez kept it spicy on a recent fashion show date night with her new husband, Ben Affleck.

She and Ben were on hand to attend a Ralph Lauren show in California. The Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2023 show was notable because it marked the American designer’s first-ever West Coast fashion show.

Although Ben didn’t appear in J.Lo’s IG post, subsequent photos from the event showed the two side-by-side at the menswear show. Jen and Ben showed lots of affection, as per usual, but the songstress also showed love for herself in a fashionable selfie where she was the star.

She took to her Instagram to share the content and tagged the team of stylists and artists who helped get her picture perfect.

Jennifer wore a black pinstripe gown by Ralph Lauren with long sleeves, a cinched waist, and a thigh-high slit.

The Selena actress appeared to go braless in the gown with a plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lopez goes all-black for Ralph Lauren

She looked straight ahead, missing the camera’s lens as she gave her best model pose.

Jennifer rocked soft-glam makeup with exaggerated lashes, bronzed cheeks, and glossy lips.

J.Lo wore a large black fedora hat with a wide rim. She tucked her brown hair under the hat, with soft curls peeking out the bottom.

She placed one hand on the collar of her shirt and the other by her side, holding a black and gold clutch. She sported a bright red manicure, which became more apparent thanks to her pose.

Behind Jennifer were white cabinets and an array of hairstyling and heating tools on a counter.

Jennifer accessorized with multiple gold and diamond rings on her ringers. She also rocked layered necklaces with a beautiful white angel on a gold chain.

She also added a geotag of the picturesque Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, which served as a backdrop to the fashion festivities.

Her caption read, “California Dreamin’ ✨☀️🐎 @RalphLauren #RLSP23 @jlobeauty @robzangardi @marielhaenn @chrisappleton1 @scottbarnescosmetics @tombachik @nickfouquet.”

As Bennifer fans may know, Ralph Lauren has held a special place in the couple’s lives.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s August nuptials were 20 years in the making.

It wasn’t much of a surprise when the two decided to go over the top for a celebration of their love at Ben’s Georgian estate.

For the August 20 ceremony, Ben and Jen wore custom-made Ralph Lauren to commemorate their big day.

Apparently not satisfied with a wedding gown, Jennifer reportedly rocked an astonishing three dresses by the American Designer.